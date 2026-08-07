One Improvement Every Avalanche Forward Needs to Make in 2026-27
The Avalanche’s forward group has undergone some change, but there is still no shortage of talent heading into 2026-27. Nathan MacKinnon remains the centerpiece after a 127-point season, while Martin Necas reached the 100-point mark.
With a mixture of established stars, veteran additions and younger players competing for NHL opportunities, there is also plenty of room for individual improvement. Here is the one thing each projected Avalanche forward should focus on heading into the season.
Gabriel Landeskog — Stay Healthy and Build Consistency
Landeskog’s return to the lineup was one of the biggest stories for Colorado last season, and he showed that he can still be an impactful player. He finished with 35 points in 60 games despite missing three seasons.
The next step isn’t necessarily about dramatically improving his offensive game. It’s about staying healthy and finding consistency over an entire season. If Landeskog can remain available and become more comfortable as the season progresses, his impact on Colorado’s top six could be enormous.
Nathan MacKinnon — Maintain His Relentless Offensive Pace
This one is admittedly difficult because MacKinnon just finished with 53 goals and 127 points, there isn't much that needs fixing. Instead, his improvement could be about maintaining that level of dominance when the games matter most. Colorado is built around MacKinnon’s ability to drive play, and keeping that same attacking mentality throughout the regular season and into the playoffs will remain crucial.
Martin Necas — Attack the Middle of the Ice More
Necas had an excellent first full season in Colorado, recording 38 goals and 100 points. But one area where he could take another step is becoming more willing to attack the middle of the ice instead of relying so heavily on the perimeter.
When Necas gets downhill with speed and puts pressure on defenders, he creates opportunities for himself and his linemates. Doing that more consistently could make an already-dangerous top line even harder to defend.
Artturi Lehkonen — Stay Available
Lehkonen remains one of Colorado’s most reliable all-around forwards, but his biggest challenge may simply be staying healthy and available. He played 70 games last season and produced 21 goals and 48 points.
If he can stay in the lineup more consistently, his combination of forechecking, defensive responsibility and finishing ability gives Colorado another dependable presence in its top six.
Nazem Kadri — Bring More Consistency to His Two-Way Game
Kadri returning to Colorado adds another layer of experience to the lineup, but at 35, he doesn’t need to try to recreate the player he was during his original Avalanche tenure. Instead, his biggest improvement should be consistency in the defensive and two-way aspects of his game.
Colorado will be asking Kadri to handle difficult minutes while also providing secondary scoring. If he can consistently win battles, support the puck and be trusted defensively, his offensive contributions become even more valuable.
Logan O’Connor — Rediscover His Offensive Impact
O’Connor has long been valued for his energy, forechecking and defensive work, but his offensive game will be worth watching. He finished last season with just two points in 13 games. While that small sample isn’t representative of his entire career, finding ways to contribute offensively while maintaining his defensive identity would make him much more valuable in Colorado’s bottom six.
Jaden Schwartz — Make His Experience Count
Schwartz brings a wealth of experience to a lineup that already has several veterans, but the key for him will be turning that experience into consistent secondary offense. He doesn’t need to become a 30-goal scorer. Colorado simply needs him to provide reliable puck possession, smart decisions and timely offense behind its top players.
Brock Nelson — Find His Playoff Game Again
Nelson’s regular-season production was strong, with 33 goals and 65 points in 81 games last season. The Avalanche acquired Nelson because of his combination of size, scoring ability and playoff experience. He needs to become a player who can consistently make his presence felt in postseason games, particularly when Colorado’s top line is being heavily defended.
Nicolas Roy — Become a More Consistent Offensive Threat
Roy gives Colorado something it needs: size, versatility and defensive responsibility. The next step is making opponents pay more often offensively. If Roy can turn his strong defensive game into more offensive chances, he could give the Avalanche a much more dangerous bottom-six presence without sacrificing what makes him valuable defensively.
Parker Kelly — Finish More of His Chances
Kelly had a surprisingly productive offensive season, scoring 21 goals and 35 points in 82 games. Now the challenge is proving that wasn’t a one-off. The improvement for him is simple: become a more consistent finisher. He doesn’t need to suddenly become a top-six scorer, but if he can regularly capitalize on the opportunities created by his forechecking and energy, Colorado’s depth becomes much more dangerous.
Fedor Svechkov — Find His Offensive Confidence
Svechkov could be one of the more interesting young players in this group. His biggest area of improvement should be confidence with the puck. He has the tools to become a useful NHL forward, but he’ll need to attack offensively rather than simply trying to avoid mistakes.
If Svechkov can play with more confidence and establish himself as a legitimate two-way threat, he could quickly become an important part of Colorado’s depth.
Gavin Brindley — Earn a Permanent Role
Brindley’s biggest challenge isn’t necessarily one individual skill. It’s proving he belongs in the lineup every night. He appeared in 56 games last season and recorded six goals and 13 points. The next step is turning his flashes of NHL ability into a consistent game.
With Colorado’s depth chart becoming increasingly competitive, Brindley needs to show that he can contribute regardless of where he is placed in the lineup.
Zachary L’Heureux — Use His Physicality Without Losing Discipline
This is probably my favorite one for the fourth-line competition. L’Heureux has the physical edge and nastiness that Colorado could use, but the next step is learning how to make that physicality consistently work in the Avalanche’s favor.
He needs to be difficult to play against without taking unnecessary penalties or letting opponents drag him into distractions. If he can find that balance, he could give Colorado a different element on the fourth line.