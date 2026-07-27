Why the Avalanche Were Right to Bet Big on Martin Necas
The Colorado Avalanche were searching for an offensive weapon when they acquired Martin Necas. There were high expectations surrounding the player coming from Carolina, and he didn’t just meet them; he exceeded them.
The idea was to extend the Stanley Cup window and have a strong threat who could play alongside Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and the rest of the championship core already taking the ice in Colorado.
This could have been one of Joe Sakic’s biggest bets as the general manager thus far.
Eighteen months later, the belief in the talented forward has paid off.
Necas had the best season of his 10-year NHL career by far. He followed that up with a productive playoff run. In return, Colorado signed Necas to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension that runs through the 2033-34 season.
The organization no longer saw potential, they saw a cornerstone player who they want around to shape the future of this team.
Colorado’s Vision is More Than Skilled Winger
The conversation surrounded Necas’ offensive talent when he arrived in Colorado. He had elite skating skills and was a playmaker across the ice.
The real question was could he keep up with the Avalanche’s fast pace and could he be a difference-maker on a team full of talent with Stanley Cup intentions.
Sakic and Colorado had full faith that he was the guy, and he proved them right.
Necas was in the prime of his career and had more to give than what was showing in Carolina.
Best Hockey of His Career
Necas had a career year in 2025-26. In 78 games, he scored 38 goals, with 62 assists, reaching the 100-point mark for the first time in his career. He finished with a plus-47 rating and he did all that with an ice time of 21:30.
It was clear that Jared Bednar trusted him in every situation.
Those aren’t just respectable numbers. They are stats that elevated Necas to the level of premier offense in the NHL.
His previous high mark of 71 points on a season looked diminished in the shadow of what he produced last year. All of a sudden, Necas wasn’t just good; he was a superstar.
Perfect Fit for Colorado
Just because a player is talented doesn’t mean they will fit into the Avalanche system. Necas was a perfect match. His talent, paired with a relentless pace, great ice vision, and his ability to be a playmaker, made him perfect.
When he is on the ice, he is another threat the opposing team has to worry about rather than just being concerned with MacKinnon.
Should they slack off and give Necas too much room, he will make them pay, and that is exactly what Colorado had in mind.
Delivering When the Stakes Are High
Necas proved that he will answer the call under all circumstances. Regular season stats are important of course, but what a player can put together in the playoffs is the difference.
He recorded 13 points in 13 playoff games last season. It wasn’t just about favorable regular-season matchups; he was good against the best. He created offense and played meaningful minutes all throughout the playoff run.
Necas just produces every time on the ice, and that is exactly what this Stanley Cup contender needs.