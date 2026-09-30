T.J. Hughes Ready to Show Off Hard Work in Avalanche Season Opener

University of Michigan alum and undrafted talent T.J. Hughes is officially in the Colorado Avalanche projected lineup for their 2026-27 regular-season opener.

The Avalanche are set to embark on their 31st season of hockey in Colorado by hosting the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena on the evening of Sept. 30. It will mark the first of three regular-season meetings between the teams with the Kings also take on Colorado on March 7 and April 2. Featured on the Avalanche roster will be the previously mentioned, budding League rookie of Hughes.

The full projected Avalanche lineup is as follows, via NHL.com:

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Nazem Kadri

Jaden Schwartz -- Fedor Svechkov -- T.J. Hughes

Parker Kelly -- Nicolas Roy

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Noah Juulsen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Logan O’Connor (lower-body), Zachary L’Heureux (lower-body)

Hughes making the lineup comes after he's been seeing practice on the top power-play unit and is currently signed to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2026-27 season.

The former Wolverine said while he's excited to take his rookie lap at Ball Arena, his focus is on earning the win over the Kings.

"I worked pretty hard to get to this point," Hughes said via Jesse Montano ahead of making his NHL debut. "It's Opening night so let's get the two points and have a great night but I'm going to be excited, going to be ready to go ... we're coming to win."

Hughes also clarified his parents will be in attendance at Ball Arena as he takes his rookie lap.

Hughes said the first call he made after getting the news that he made the team was to his parents, and that they WILL be in attendance tomorrow night at Ball Arena https://t.co/UIOAK2pC2s — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano) September 29, 2026

Hughes previously practiced on the PP1 on Sept. 27 alongside Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Martin Necas, and Cale Makar — he's expected to play netfront on the top power-play unit against Los Angeles.

Colorado Head Coach Jared Bednar has said that Hughes has earned his spot from his hard work this preseason — with many members of the Avalanche staff and team offering him praise.

“He’s starting with us. It's been a pleasure to work with him through training camp, through exhibition," Bednar had said of Hughes.

Bednar also agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season for the Avalanche, which was announced the morning of their regular-season opener.

Colorado Avalanche right wing T.J. Hughes Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hughes dressed in three preseason games and recorded a hat trick and an assist — becoming the game's first star — to help the Avalanche to defeat the Winnipeg Jets, 5-2, in only his second outing on Sept. 25.

He's also already joined the AHL Colorado Eagles, putting up one goal and one assist in two games played for the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season after his signing following the conclusion of Michigan's season at the Frozen Four.

How to Tune Into the Avalanche Season Opener

Puck drop between the Avs and Los Angeles is slated for 8 p.m. MDT. The game and Hughes are available to watch via TNT, truTV, HBO Max.

Colorado fans can also listen in through Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM) and the Altitude Sports Radio App.