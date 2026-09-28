T.J. Hughes Left Avalanche No Choice With His Remarkable Preseason

After working hard all summer, T.J. Hughes has done it for the Colorado Avalanche — he has made the team and will start the season with the Avs.

Not only will the Avalanche have the NHL rookie on their Opening Night roster, but head coach Jared Bednar also confirmed Hughes will start the year on the top power-play unit. This news comes for the forward after he went undrafted out of NCAA play with the University of Michigan Wolverines; Hughes is currently signed to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2026-27 season.

His deal was originally inked on April 11, 2026.

“He’s starting with us. It's been a pleasure to work with him through training camp, through exhibition," Bednar had said on Hughes.

Hughes practiced on the PP1 on Sept. 27 alongside Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Martin Necas, and Cale Makar — he's expected to play netfront on the top power-play unit during the Sept. 30 season opener.

The Michigan alum dressed in three preseason games and recently posted a hat trick and an assist — becoming the game's first star — to help the Avalanche to defeat the Winnipeg Jets, 5-2, in his second outing; his first preseason outing also resulted in an assist.

Offering high praise, Landeskog said Hughes is the kind of player who deserves the success he generates on the ice.

"It's awesome," Landeskog previously said to NHL.com on Hughes' hat trick. "It's well deserved. Obviously, it's a guy that's come in [and] understood what an opportunity is ahead of him, and he's made the most of it. He's had a great [training] camp, and he had a great game tonight ...He's looked great. [He's a] smart player, skilled player and he's got a lot of good parts of his game."

Hughes was also among the NHL preseason scoring leaders, with five total goals.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Hughes has versatility in that he's played both center and wing — though his time as a winger has been more effective.

T.J. Hughes Has Earned Chance to Shine

Hughes has had a long career journey; he made the roster for the Avs out of training camp after having never played above the Alberta Junior Hockey League in juniors — posting 194 points in the AJHL after having helped them to the Inter Pipeline Cup in 2022.

He was originally signed as a free agent by Colorado on April 11, 2026 after having posted 57 points across 22 goals and 35 assists in his 2025-26 NCAA season.

His senior year with the Wolverines resulted in him being a team captain, a Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist, and a First-Team All-American in addition to being named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Colorado Avalanche, Michigan forward T.J. Hughes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hughes led the Wolverines in points and was ranked second nationally in that same regard (57) and third in assists (57). He's also already joined the AHL Colorado Eagles, putting up one goal and one assist in two games played for the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season.

His track record speaks for itself — but it is how he's continued to impress throughout the offseason that is really shaping him up for success.

Hughes is expected to be quick in making an impression, which is reminiscent of the fact he was an Honorable Mention all-B1G Ten during only his freshman year at Michigan.

The Avalanche and Hughes will open play against the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 30 during the season opener.