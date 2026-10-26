Texas A&M Ice Hockey Makes ACHA History Amidst Potential NHL Expansion to Houston

The American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) has a new attendance record, and it was set courtesy of Texas A&M Ice Hockey.

At Houston's new $40 million rink of Deep South Ice and Sports Plex, over 1,500 (1,542) turned up to watch A&M absolutely crush the University of Texas — 5-1 — in an Oct. 25 showing of the greatest rivalry in Texas taking to the ice. According to the ACHA, Nebraska previously held the attendance record at just over 1,277 as of April, 2026. The Aggies and Longhorns drew a crowd that broke this record by exactly 265 attendees.

This new ACHA attendance record comes as the NHL and The Friedkin Group are potentially analyzing Houston or Austin as potential NHL markets for an expansion franchise; the exploratory period was originally announced in June and a new Texas team is expected to be a natural fit for the NHL's Central Division.

1,542 people watched as the Aggies utilized a relentless offensive game plan, which featured back-to-back goals in the second period. Forward Lucas Lisciandro let the statsheet for the game — posting two goals.

In an exclusive, Lisciandro said the new environment at Deep South played a role in how the game went down.

"It was crazy. It was a great environment," said Lisciandro postgame. "Coming out of the locker room at the first period was just surreal ... It was great to come out here [to Houston] and have a new environment. It was really cool."

The Aggies would also see goals from Bryce Millington, Carson Friske and Nicholas Leone. A&M goaltender Wyatt Willhelm shined between the pipes, only allowing one goal from Texas around the 11:00 minute-mark of the third period.

Aggie Spirit Shines Through in Houston Hockey Scene

Deep South Co-General Manager Caren Bell is an A&M alum.

She was seen getting emotional pregame, and said she's wanted to host the Aggies on a big-scale for quite some time.

"It was a dream come true. We've wanted this for so long, and it was very emotional to watch them out on the ice. Of course, it's wonderful that they won. That was like a bonus, and I was ready with the [Aggie] War Hymm for them," Bell had said.

Texas A&M Ice Hockey draws out a crowd of over 1,500 at Houston's Deep South Ice and Sports Complex | COURTESY: Jennifer Streeter

A&M's play against Texas came on a three-game weekend for the Aggies — with A&M splitting a series against the University of North Texas that same weekend.

The Aggies record now stands at 7-4.

Houston native and A&M Ice Hockey Director of Finance and Hockey Operations Nikita Ilichev said the crowd the Aggies drew to Houston is just the start of what hockey can look like in the fourth-most populous city in the United States.

"This just shows people a first look at what we can bring in, and then it's only going to go up from here," Ilichev, a forward said. "I think the game is really beautiful, and we're really just going to keep growing this thing."

Deep South would also host a Interscholastic Hockey League matchup between The Woodlands and Strake Jesuit following the conclusion of play between A&M and Texas; Strake would win, 5-3, in the high school showing.

When Will We Know More on Ongoing NHL Expansion Efforts?

An update on the ongoing potential expansion efforts in Texas via the NHL and the potential ownership group of The Friedkin Group is expected to be provided in December — which will mark the initial end of the previously mentioned exploratory period.

The NHL’s Board of Governors next meets on Dec. 10-11 in Florida.

The Current NHL Central Division

The previously mentioned NHL Central Division currently consists of the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars (the pre-existing Texas NHL team which relocated from Minnesota for the 1993-94 season).

The Minnesota Wild, Utah Mammoth, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks are also apart of the same division, which could grow in the coming months.