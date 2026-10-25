When Avalanche Reunited Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne in Stanley Cup Gamble

The Colorado Avalanche were already loaded with offensive talent when they made two of the biggest free-agent acquisitions in the summer of 2003.

On July 3, the Avalanche announced the signings of Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne, reuniting two former Anaheim Mighty Ducks teammates who had established themselves among the NHL's most dangerous offensive players.

The moves immediately raised expectations for a franchise that had won the Stanley Cup just two years earlier. The Avalanche already featured the likes of Joe Sakic, Patrick Roy, Peter Forsberg, Milan Hejduk and Alex Tanguay. Adding Kariya and Selanne gave the Avalanche an impressive collection of star-studded talent. Not only that, the two newcomers were willing to sacrifice financially for another shot to play together and pursue a Stanley Cup.

The Move that Didn't Pay Off

St. Louis Blues left wing Paul Kariya. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to a July 2003 Associated Press report published by ESPN, Kariya agreed to a one-year contract worth $1.2 million, a considerable reduction from the $10 million he earned during his final season in Anaheim. Selanne signed a one-year, $5.8 million deal after declining a $6.5 million option with the San Jose Sharks. The two had previously enjoyed tremendous success together in Anaheim before Selanne was traded to San Jose in March 2001.

Kariya was coming off an 81-point season with the Mighty Ducks, who had reached the 2003 Stanley Cup Final before losing to the New Jersey Devils. Selanne scored 28 goals and 64 points with the Sharks. Their arrival created expectations that Colorado would once again contend for the Stanley Cup. Unfortunately, the results never matched the excitement.

Kariya battled injuries throughout the 2003-04 season, appearing in just 51 games. He finished with 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points. Selanne remained relatively healthy, playing 78 games, while struggling to regain his previous scoring form. He scored just 16 goals and added 16 assists for 32 points, a considerable decline from his production the previous season.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche's established stars continued carrying much of the offensive responsibility. Sakic led the team with 87 points, followed by Tanguay with 79 and Hejduk with 75. Forsberg contributed 55 points despite appearing in only 39 games.

The Avalanche finished the regular season with a 40-22-13-7 record and 100 points, good enough for second place in the Northwest Division. The Avalanche defeated the Dallas Stars in five games during the opening round before falling to the Sharks in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals. The disappointing postseason ended what had initially appeared to be a promising experiment.

Neither Kariya nor Selanne returned to Colorado the following season. Kariya eventually joined the Nashville Predators, while Selanne returned to Anaheim, where he later helped the Ducks win the Stanley Cup in 2007. Both eventually earned induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

For the Avalanche, their brief reunion remains one of the more intriguing what-if stories in franchise history. The team assembled a roster featuring several of hockey's biggest names, but the anticipated championship never materialized.