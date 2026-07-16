Bruins Announce Date For Patrice Bergeron's Jersey Retirement Ceremony
The Boston Bruins released the full 2026-27 schedule on Thursday afternoon.
During the schedule announcement, the team also shared the date of former Bruin Patrice Bergeron’s jersey retirement ceremony.
The Bruins will retire Bergeron’s No. 37 on Tuesday, Dec. 1 prior to the team’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.
The organization originally announced that it would retire Bergeron’s number during the upcoming season on June 18.
“Throughout his 20 years with the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron was the ultimate professional, demonstrating a unique blend of leadership, integrity, humility and class,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs in the press release on June 18. “Patrice consistently set the standard on and off the ice, becoming one of the best players in the game while demonstrating for the next generation what it meant to be a Bruin. As one of the greatest to ever wear the Black and Gold, it is only fitting that his No. 37 makes its way to the Garden rafters.”
The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, Canada native was a second round draft pick (No. 45 overall) by Boston in the 2003 NHL Draft. He played his entire professional career with the Bruins before retiring in 2023.
In total, he skated in 1,294 regular-season games and tallied 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points and a plus-289 rating. His playoff stats consisted of 128 points on 50 goals and 78 assists in 170 games.
Some of his numerous accolades with Boston includes being a six-time Selke Trophy winner which is the most by any NHL player, winning the Stanley Cup in 2011, and being team captain from 2021-23.
Bergeron will be the 14th player in Bruins history to have his number retired by the organization. He joins Zdeno Chara (No. 33), Willie O’Ree (No. 22), Rick Middleton (No. 16), Cam Neely (No. 8), Terry O’Reilly (No. 24), Ray Bourque (No. 77), Phil Esposito (No. 7), Johnny Bucyk (No. 9), Bobby Orr (No. 4), Milt Schmidt (No. 15), Eddie Shore (No. 2), Aubrey “Dit” Clapper (No. 5), and Lionel Hitchman (No. 3).
Bergeron's retirement ceremony is the highlight of this season’s slate of theme nights. Some other theme nights include Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Oct. 22, Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 2, Hockey is for Everyone Night on Jan. 26, Women in Sports Night on March 8, and Fan Appreciation Night on April 3.
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