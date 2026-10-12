‘I'm Excited to be Back’: Bruins Defenseman Charlie McAvoy Talks About Return From Suspension

The Bruins are getting ready to take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night and the matchup marks the return of a key veteran to the team.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy will make his season debut after serving a suspension to open the season.

“I'm excited to be back,” said McAvoy. “Yeah, I think, I don't know. It was a really long time. Long time for me, but I got to go through the camp with everybody. So, I guess in that capacity, it definitely did feel short and different from normal, but it's almost like ramping up to going nowhere fast is what it kind of felt like. So, I'm really excited to be back. The guys have been doing a great job. So, I'm really excited to just rejoin a team that's starting to find their stride and playing really good.”

McAvoy was suspended for six regular season games for his slash on Sabres forward Zach Benson in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in May.

The penalty occurred with less than two minutes to go in regulation and McAvoy was given a major penalty and a game misconduct.

The 28-year-old also talked about what it was like to watch the games from the ninth floor of TD Garden throughout his suspension.

“I mean, well, I guess it's a little bit [of] both,” said McAvoy. “Like, I think you can get perspective, but I do hate doing it. So, I think it was both. It is nice to be up there. I think you have to remember that sometimes everything looks really easy from up there. So, I mean, I guess it is [a] nice perspective to kind of see it from that bird's eye view, but it isn't fun being up there. So, I'm really excited to be back down on the ice and in the fight with the guys.”

Additionally, he shared a health update and detailed how conditioning has looked while being suspended.

“Yeah, I feel good,” said McAvoy. “I think we tried to make the most of it where I feel like in this time our lifting was a bit of an extension of summer training, having not really to be worried about being sore. So, it was a longer summer in that aspect for me. I feel really strong. I feel really good with where my body's at. Conditioning is tough. We worked really hard on the ice and you stay out after and do all those bag skates and stuff, but really nothing can replace the game.

“So tomorrow, I know I'll be keeping my shift short and trying to get in and acclimate pretty quick,” said McAvoy. “I think I played like 28 in the first preseason game. I think there was an importance to trying to play me a lot knowing that I'd be on the shelf for a little. So, I felt good in that capacity. I hope tomorrow I feel the same way, but regardless, it shouldn't take long to get back.”

The Bruins take on the Sharks on Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET on NESN and ESPN.

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