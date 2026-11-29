Bruins Activate James Hagens Off IR, Assign Mikey Eyssimont to Providence
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The Boston Bruins have made a pair of roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks.
The Bruins have activated forward James Hagens off injured reserve and have assigned forward Mikey Eyssimont to Providence.
The organization made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, just hours ahead of its home game with the Canucks.
Hagens returns to the team after suffering a back injury in Boston’s Nov. 5 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
He was placed on injured reserve two days later. With the move, the Bruins called up Eyssimont from Providence.
So far in his rookie campaign, Hagens has skated in 17 games and tallied six goals and six assists for 12 points.
Eyssimont has played in four games for the Bruins this season and tallied one goal for one point.
The Bruins take on the Canucks at 5 p.m. ET on NESN.
Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule/Results:
September 2026
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)
October
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets (W 4-3 OT)
3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild (L 4-1)
4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators (L 4-1)
5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth (W 6-1)
6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers (W 5-1)
7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks (W 6-3)
8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks (W 4-2)
9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings (W 4-1)
10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars (L 3-2 OT)
11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators (W 6-0)
12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks (W 6-4)
13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes (L 2-1)
14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues (L 4-1)
15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks (W 5-4 OT)
November
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights (W 3-2 SO)
17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins (W 6-2)
18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers (W 4-1)
19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens (L 5-2)
20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild (L 6-2)
21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings (L 3-0)
22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings (W 4-1)
23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals (W 7-5)
24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets (L 4-2)
25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs (L 3-1)
26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks
December
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings
29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers
30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils
32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers
34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues
35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils
36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders
38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers
January 2027
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
41 Jan. 1, 3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks
42 Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets
43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
44 Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
45 Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings
46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes
47 Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars
48 Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers
49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
50 Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche
51 Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights
52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth
53 Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
54 Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
55 Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
February
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks
59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames
60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers
61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks
62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken
63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings
March
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers
66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins
68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken
69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins
71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames
72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers
74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators
75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators
77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
April
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres
80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres
83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1