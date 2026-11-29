The Boston Bruins have made a pair of roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Bruins have activated forward James Hagens off injured reserve and have assigned forward Mikey Eyssimont to Providence.

The organization made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, just hours ahead of its home game with the Canucks.

Hagens returns to the team after suffering a back injury in Boston’s Nov. 5 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He was placed on injured reserve two days later. With the move, the Bruins called up Eyssimont from Providence.

So far in his rookie campaign, Hagens has skated in 17 games and tallied six goals and six assists for 12 points.

Eyssimont has played in four games for the Bruins this season and tallied one goal for one point.

The Bruins take on the Canucks at 5 p.m. ET on NESN.

Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule/Results:

September 2026

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)

October

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets (W 4-3 OT)

3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild (L 4-1)

4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators (L 4-1)

5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth (W 6-1)

6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers (W 5-1)

7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks (W 6-3)

8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks (W 4-2)

9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings (W 4-1)

10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars (L 3-2 OT)

11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators (W 6-0)

12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks (W 6-4)

13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes (L 2-1)

14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues (L 4-1)

15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks (W 5-4 OT)

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights (W 3-2 SO)

17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins (W 6-2)

18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers (W 4-1)

19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens (L 5-2)

20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild (L 6-2)

21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings (L 3-0)

22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings (W 4-1)

23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals (W 7-5)

24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets (L 4-2)

25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs (L 3-1)

26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche

28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings

29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers

30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils

32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes

33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers

34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues

35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils

36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers

37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders

38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils

40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers

January 2027

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

41 Jan. 1, 3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks

42 Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets

43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres

44 Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens

45 Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings

46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes

47 Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars

48 Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers

49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning

50 Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche

51 Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights

52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth

53 Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets

54 Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators

55 Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs

February

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs

57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets

58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks

59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames

60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers

61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks

62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken

63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals

64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings

March

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers

66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators

67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins

68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken

69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens

70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins

71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames

72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers

74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators

75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres

76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators

77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals

78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

April

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres

80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning

81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs

82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres

83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers

84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

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