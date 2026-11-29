Bruins forward Elias Lindholm exited Sunday evening’s game against the Vancouver Canucks with an upper-body injury.

The injury happened in the first period after taking a hit on the boards from Canucks defenseman Tom Willander.

Elias Lindholm goes down the tunnel following an awkward collision at the boards ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9ohTUyoKk9 — NESN (@NESN) November 29, 2026

After the play, Lindholm looked to be holding his hand, skated off the ice, and headed down the tunnel.

The Bruins announced on social media that Lindholm would not return to the game.

“UPDATE: Elias Lindholm (upper-body) will not return to tonight’s game,” said the Bruins via X.

UPDATE: Elias Lindholm (upper-body) will not return to tonight’s game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 29, 2026

This season, Lindholm has played in 25 games and logged 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points.

Boston Bruins On SI will update this story as more information becomes available.

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