Bruins Forward Elias Lindholm Leaves Game vs. Canucks With Upper Body Injury
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Bruins forward Elias Lindholm exited Sunday evening’s game against the Vancouver Canucks with an upper-body injury.
The injury happened in the first period after taking a hit on the boards from Canucks defenseman Tom Willander.
After the play, Lindholm looked to be holding his hand, skated off the ice, and headed down the tunnel.
The Bruins announced on social media that Lindholm would not return to the game.
“UPDATE: Elias Lindholm (upper-body) will not return to tonight’s game,” said the Bruins via X.
This season, Lindholm has played in 25 games and logged 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points.
Boston Bruins On SI will update this story as more information becomes available.
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1