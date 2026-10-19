Marco Sturm Provides Injury Update on Bruins Forward Pavel Zacha

Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm provided an injury update on forward Pavel Zacha on Monday afternoon.

“Maybe,” said Sturm on if Zacha will be available on Tuesday. “You always have to see after practice… So we'll see. He will be game-time decision, but I think he's definitely heading in the right direction.”

Zacha missed the Bruins’ game against the Los Angeles Kings with an upper-body injury on Saturday night which Boston won 4-1.

So far this season, Zacha has played in eight games for Boston and has tallied two goals and three assists for five points and a plus-3 rating.

The 29-year-old has been with the Bruins since July 13, 2022, when he was traded to the organization by the New Jersey Devils.

In 2025-26, he had his career-best campaign with 30 goals and 35 assists for 65 points and a plus-4 rating en route to the Bruins’ 45-27-10 record and Stanley Cup Playoff appearance where they lost to the Sabres in the first round.

This season, Zacha has played at center and has switched between the first and second lines.

He started the campaign on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt (left wing) and Morgan Geekie (right wing) and in recent games has moved up to the first line alongside Geekie (left wing) and David Pastrnak (right wing).

The Bruins take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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