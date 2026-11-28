Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm gave an injury update on forwards James Hagens and David Pastrnak after practice on Saturday.

“We put it on the line today and if he feels good and healthy and mentally ready to go, I think there’s a good chance he will play tomorrow,” said Sturm on Hagens. “But we just got to wait when he comes off.”

Hagens has been sidelined since suffering a back injury on Nov. 5 in the Bruins’ 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

James Hagens exited tonight's game after taking this cross-check from Samuel Girard... pic.twitter.com/Bo5w3E5lc8 — NESN (@NESN) November 6, 2026

Hagens was cross-checked by defenseman Samuel Girard early in the third period. After the hit, he skated off the ice holding his back, went into the tunnel, and did not return.

He was placed on injured reserve two days later.

Hagens has had a stellar start to his rookie campaign. So far in the 2026-27 season, he has skated in 17 games and tallied six goals and six assists for 12 points as well as has logged a plus-7 rating.

As for Pastrnak, he will miss Sunday’s game against the Canucks, but is considered day-to-day.

“He’s day-to-day,” said Sturm on Pastrnak. “Will be definitely out tomorrow and we’re going to reassess on Monday.”

The Bruins captain left Boston’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon late in the first period after suffering a non-contact lower-body injury.

Boston announced during the first intermission that Pastrnak was unlikely to return via social media.

UPDATE: David Pastrnak (lower body) is unlikely to return to today's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 27, 2026

So far this season, Pastrnak has played in 25 games and tallied 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points and a plus-2 rating.

The Bruins take on the Vancouver Canucks (6-21-1) on Sunday evening at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. ET on NESN.

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