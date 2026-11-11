Players to Watch in Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens

After a three-day break, the Boston Bruins return to the ice to host the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Both teams have gotten off to a hot start to the 2026-27 campaign as they are currently one point apart in the NHL standings. Boston is sitting at the top of the Atlantic Division with 27 points and Montreal is second with 26. They are also in second and third in the Eastern Conference.

Below are five players to watch in the matchup.

1. Morgan Geekie, Bruins

Nov 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) is congratulated at the bench after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After scoring just one goal in the first month of the season, Bruins forward Morgan Geekie is on a hot streak and has recorded a goal in Boston’s last four games. He has also had one multi-point game during the stretch which was against the Penguins on Thursday night. In the outing, he scored one goal and one assist for two points.

2. Elias Lindholm, Bruins

Nov 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) warms up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Geekie, Bruins forward Elias Lindholm has also been on a little hot streak as he has recorded one point in Boston’s last four games. In the stretch, he has tallied three goals and one assist. So far on the season, Lindholm has seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. His goals and points are the second-most on the team.

3. Mikey Eyssimont, Bruins

Apr 28, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Logan Stanley (64) defends as Boston Bruins center Michael Eyssimont (81) takes a shot on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon (34) during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forward Mikey Eyssimont may be early into his time as a Bruin, but is already making noise. Eyssimont played his first game with Boston on Thursday night against the Penguins after forward James Hagens was sidelined for multiple weeks with a back injury. In the game, Eyssimont scored one goal for one point.



Before getting called up, Eyssimont was on a heater in Providence as he notched 13 goals and three assists for 16 points. His goals lead Providence and the AHL.

4. Lane Hutson, Canadiens

Nov 5, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48) and Utah Mammoth forward Michael Carcone (53) chase the puck during the second period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson has been a key part to Montreal’s early season success. In the team’s last five games, Hudson has tallied seven points on seven assists. He has also logged at least one point in 10 of the Canadiens’ last 13 games which currently includes a six-game point streak. He leads Montreal in assists (15) and points (18) so far this season.

5. Cole Caufield, Canadiens

Nov 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield (13) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montreal forward Cole Caufield is the only Canadiens player with double digit goals this season (11). He also has the second-most points among the team with 17. In the team’s last five games, he has tallied three goals and two assists for five points and is currently riding a four-game points streak.

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