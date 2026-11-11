Players to Watch in Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens
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After a three-day break, the Boston Bruins return to the ice to host the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Both teams have gotten off to a hot start to the 2026-27 campaign as they are currently one point apart in the NHL standings. Boston is sitting at the top of the Atlantic Division with 27 points and Montreal is second with 26. They are also in second and third in the Eastern Conference.
Below are five players to watch in the matchup.
1. Morgan Geekie, Bruins
After scoring just one goal in the first month of the season, Bruins forward Morgan Geekie is on a hot streak and has recorded a goal in Boston’s last four games. He has also had one multi-point game during the stretch which was against the Penguins on Thursday night. In the outing, he scored one goal and one assist for two points.
2. Elias Lindholm, Bruins
Like Geekie, Bruins forward Elias Lindholm has also been on a little hot streak as he has recorded one point in Boston’s last four games. In the stretch, he has tallied three goals and one assist. So far on the season, Lindholm has seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. His goals and points are the second-most on the team.
3. Mikey Eyssimont, Bruins
Forward Mikey Eyssimont may be early into his time as a Bruin, but is already making noise. Eyssimont played his first game with Boston on Thursday night against the Penguins after forward James Hagens was sidelined for multiple weeks with a back injury. In the game, Eyssimont scored one goal for one point.
Before getting called up, Eyssimont was on a heater in Providence as he notched 13 goals and three assists for 16 points. His goals lead Providence and the AHL.
4. Lane Hutson, Canadiens
Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson has been a key part to Montreal’s early season success. In the team’s last five games, Hudson has tallied seven points on seven assists. He has also logged at least one point in 10 of the Canadiens’ last 13 games which currently includes a six-game point streak. He leads Montreal in assists (15) and points (18) so far this season.
5. Cole Caufield, Canadiens
Montreal forward Cole Caufield is the only Canadiens player with double digit goals this season (11). He also has the second-most points among the team with 17. In the team’s last five games, he has tallied three goals and two assists for five points and is currently riding a four-game points streak.
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1