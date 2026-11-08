Bruins Extend Win Streak to Four Games Against Panthers

The Boston Bruins (13-4-1) extended their win streak to four games with a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers (9-7-2) on Sunday afternoon.

A SWELL SUNDAY 😤 pic.twitter.com/tqxKuzzz6K — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 8, 2026

The Bruins grabbed the 1-0 lead early in the first period with a goal from forward Elias Lindholm at 4:50, assisted by forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

A little over a minute later, forward Mikey Eyssimont doubled the Bruins’ lead 2-0 at 6:11 in his season debut with help from forward Fraser Minten.

Forward Morgan Geekie added to Boston’s advantage 3-0 with a power-play goal at 15:59. Forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha both picked up assists on the score.

Florida got on the board in the final two minutes of the first with a power-play goal from forward Carter Verhaeghe at 18:05 to make things 3-1, assisted by forwards Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk.

HOTTEST GOAL SCORER ON THE PLANET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RBdsU9wwEZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 8, 2026

In total, there were 11 combined penalties in the opening frame for 34 penalty minutes. Each team had three power play attempts and capitalized on one.

After an eventful first period, the Bruins went into the first intermission with the 3-1 advantage.

In the second period, neither team was able to put the puck in the back of the net and Boston held its 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Penalties continued to be a problem in the second as the Bruins and Panthers had a total of 10 called which included four 10 minute misconducts in the final eight seconds of the frame, two by each team.

Peterka broke the scoring drought within the first minute of the third at 0:58 with help from Pastrnak and Zacha to make things 4-1 in favor of the Bruins.

PAV TO PASTA TO PETERKA pic.twitter.com/00jyGfso1A — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 8, 2026

Peterka’s goal was the final score of the day and finalized the Bruins’ 4-1 win.

Jeremy Swayman started in net for Boston. In his latest outing, Swayman made 40 saves out of 41 attempts for a .976 save percentage and picked up his ninth win of the season.

Next up, the Bruins take on the Montreal Canadiens (11-3-3) on Thursday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

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