Canadiens at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (13-4-1) continue their home stand as they take on the Montreal Canadiens (11-3-4) on Thursday night.
The game will be a matchup of two of the best teams in the league. Currently, Boston sits at the top of the Atlantic Division with 27 points and Montreal is narrowly behind in third with 26 points.
As for the Eastern Conference standings, the Bruins are in second place behind the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Canadiens are fourth.
“Yeah, energy was really good, said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm. “Not sure if it's because of Montreal, but I think the guys are in a good spot right now. I do believe we know what it takes to win a hockey game and we just got to make sure, I know my guys will be ready, and we just got to make sure we're going to be smart and play the right way, again, against a very good hockey team.”
Injury Updates From Canadiens at Bruins
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame:
- Bruins injuries: James Hagens (back).
- Canadiens injuries: Ivan Demidov (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body).
Canadiens at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens
When: Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: March 17- Canadiens won 3-2 in OT
How to Watch Canadiens at Bruins
TV: NESN (Boston), RDS / TSN2 (Montreal)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), TSN 690 (Montreal)
SiriusXM: 223
Betting Odds for Canadiens at Bruins
Spread: Boston -1.5
Over/Under: 6.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins earned a 4-1 home win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Check out the game recap here.
- The Bruins released more details for Patrice Bergeron's jersey retirement ceremony on Dec. 1. All the details we know.
- Boston Bruins On SI's Kim Rankin shared which players fans should be on the lookout for in the matchup on Thursday night. Take a look ahead of the game.
Projected Lines: Canadiens at Bruins
(via NHL.com)
Canadiens:
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Chris Kreider -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Kirby Dach
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Mike Matheson -- Arber Xhekaj
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Bruins:
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Mikey Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- William Borgen
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1