Canadiens at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (13-4-1) continue their home stand as they take on the Montreal Canadiens (11-3-4) on Thursday night.

The game will be a matchup of two of the best teams in the league. Currently, Boston sits at the top of the Atlantic Division with 27 points and Montreal is narrowly behind in third with 26 points.

As for the Eastern Conference standings, the Bruins are in second place behind the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Canadiens are fourth.

“Yeah, energy was really good, said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm. “Not sure if it's because of Montreal, but I think the guys are in a good spot right now. I do believe we know what it takes to win a hockey game and we just got to make sure, I know my guys will be ready, and we just got to make sure we're going to be smart and play the right way, again, against a very good hockey team.”

Injury Updates From Canadiens at Bruins

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame:

Bruins injuries: James Hagens (back).

Canadiens injuries: Ivan Demidov (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body).

Canadiens at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens

When: Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: March 17- Canadiens won 3-2 in OT

How to Watch Canadiens at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), RDS / TSN2 (Montreal)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), TSN 690 (Montreal)

SiriusXM: 223

Betting Odds for Canadiens at Bruins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Boston Bruins On SI's Kim Rankin shared which players fans should be on the lookout for in the matchup on Thursday night. Take a look ahead of the game.

Projected Lines: Canadiens at Bruins

(via NHL.com)

Canadiens: Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Chris Kreider -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Kirby Dach



Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Mike Matheson -- Arber Xhekaj



Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Bruins: JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Mikey Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- William Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

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