Three Stars of the Game in Bruins Win Over Kings

The Boston Bruins’ hot streak continued on Saturday night as the team logged a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings to improve to 7-2 on the season.

After both teams traded scores, the contest remained deadlocked at 1 until late in the third period when the Bruins scored three unanswered goals, including two empty netters, to ice the 4-1 win.

In total, eight Bruins tallied at least one point and a pair of players had two points.

The players to record points include David Pastrnak, Marat Khusnutdinov, JJ Peterka, Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie, Matthew Poitras, Fraser Minten, and Charlie McAvoy.

Below are the Three Stars of the Game from the NHL.

Marat Khusnutdinov, Bruins

The biggest performance of the night by either team was from Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov. The 24-year-old tallied one goal and one assist for two points.

Khusnutdinov’s goal came at the 13:36 mark of the third period and put Boston in front 2-1. The score wound up being the game winner as the Kings were not able to find the back of the net for the remainder of the contest.

His assist was on forward Elias Lindholm’s empty netter at 18:02 to extend the Bruins’ lead 3-1 late in the game.

Khusnutdinov was just one of two Bruins to notch two points in the game, joining forward David Pastrnak.

Marat is left ALL ALONE in front and he gives the Bruins the LEAD with 6 minutes left 🚨



Kings are now down 2-1 late and are the only NHL team still without a win 😳 pic.twitter.com/s3Bb0iL2K4 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 18, 2026

David Pastrnak, Bruins

Speaking of the captain, forward David Pastrnak also had a productive game with one goal and one assist for two points.

Pastrnak’s only score was early in the second period at 2:43 to tie the game up at 1 while his assist was on JJ Peterka’s empty netter at 19:42 in the third to finalize the 4-1 score.

Pastrnak’s goal on Saturday night was his fourth of the season and places him three goals shy of tying Patrice Bergeron in third place in Bruins all-time goals.

What's your favorite kind of pasta?



Ours is David Pastrnak. pic.twitter.com/CtYYhtjRYE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 18, 2026

Jeremy Swayman, Bruins

Goalie Jeremy Swayman returned to the net on Saturday night after not playing the night prior.

In his latest outing, the 27-year-old recorded 25 saves on 26 shot attempts for a .962 save percentage. Swayman also picked up the win and improved his record to 6-1.

With the start, he is now tied for first in the league in games played and wins among goalies.

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