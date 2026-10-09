Bruins Snap Two Game Skid With Win Over Mammoth

The Boston Bruins (3-2-0) snapped their two-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Utah Mammoth (3-2-0) at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Bruins struck first 1–0 with a goal from forward Casey Mittelstadt at the 10:06 mark of the opening frame.

Mittelstadt’s score was set up by forward Elias Lindholm, who forced a Mammoth turnover. Forward James Hagens controlled the puck and found Mittelstadt for the wrister. Both Elias Lindholm and Hagens were credited with an assist.

Boston extended its lead 2-0 on a power-play goal by forward David Pastrnak at 14:22 in the first period with help from defenseman Frederic Brunet and forward Morgan Geekie.

The Bruins got the man advantage after Mammoth forward Lawson Crouse was called for interference at 14:16.

THE CAPTAIN STRIKES ©️ pic.twitter.com/OB6fHGY2DW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 8, 2026

Defenseman Mason Lohrei added another goal to the Bruins’ score at 15:51 in the first to put Boston up 3-0. Forwards Matt Poitras and Mark Kastelic picked up assists on the goal.

Lohrei’s score resulted in Mammoth starting goalie Sebastian Cossa being taken out of the game and replaced with Karel Vejmelka.

In the early minutes of the second, Mammoth forward Vincent Trocheck was called for high-sticking at 3:29 and went into the penalty box. Pastrnak capitalized on the power-play opportunity and knocked in his second goal of the night at 4:40 to make things 4-0.

Pastrnak’s goal was assisted by Geekie and defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

The Bruins’ power play unit continued to impress as Geekie got in on the action and scored at 7:57 of the second to extend Boston’s lead 5-0. Mammoth forward Michael Carcone was in the penalty box for hooking.

Pastrnak and forward Pavel Zacha assisted on Geekie’s goal.

Poitras knocked in the Bruins sixth goal of the night at 14:08 of the second with help from Pastrnak.

Pasta off the bench and right to Potsy. pic.twitter.com/sUWYsOLkOv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 9, 2026

The Mammoth got on the board at 9:48 of the third with a goal from forward Jack McBain to cut into its deficit 6-1 and avoid the shutout. Defenseman Dmitry Simashev and forward Barrett Hayton each tallied an assist on Utah’s lone goal of the night.

In total, Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman finished his night with 36 saves on 37 shots for a .973 save percentage.

Next up, the Bruins will wrap up their home stand against the Philadelphia Flyers (0-3-2) on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET on NESN.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.