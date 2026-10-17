Bruins Forward David Pastrnak Hits Franchise Milestone For Career Goals

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak is climbing up the organization’s all-time leaderboard.

The captain has surpassed Brad Marchand for fourth place in all-time Bruins goals with 423.

Heading into the 2026-27 season, Pastrnak was three goals shy of moving into sole place of fourth all-time, surpassing former Bruin Brad Marchand, who was traded to the Florida Panthers in March of 2025.

He tied the record on Oct. 8 after scoring two goals in the Bruins’ 6-1 win over the Utah Mammoth at TD Garden.

“It's nice,” said Pastrnak after the game on Oct. 8. “Brad, he's a heck of a player and [to] tie him with the goals is amazing. Pretty sure I would still be chasing him a little bit if he was playing here but it's obviously, like I said, he's [a] heck of a Bruin so it's [a] pleasure for me to tie him.”

Pastrnak is now four goals away from tying Patrice Bergeron in third place (427) and five goals passing the Bruins legend.

Phil Esposito is second all-time with 459 and Johnny Bucyk sits at the top of the list with 545.

“It's tough to put into words [what he’s accomplished so young],” said Bruins forward Morgan Geekie after the Mammoth game. “I mean, I've only known him for four or five years now, but just to see the leader he's become, especially after we got rid of Marchand and those guys at the deadline kind of stepping up and him and Charlie [McAvoy] and things like that. So, I think for him, just to see the way that he's kind of blossomed as a leader kind of just attributes to how good of a player he could be to have that on his plate and continue to perform and produce at the rate that he does. So, it's not surprising to anybody in here, I don't think, and he's going to continue to be a great player for a long time.”

Pastrnak was drafted by the Bruins in the first round (No. 25 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and has spent his entire career with the organization.

He has played 841 games with Boston, including the team’s current game against the Ducks, and has tallied 423 goals and 519 assists for 942 points.

Pastrnak ranks eighth all-time in assists and sixth all-time in points.

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