Two Bruins Land Inside NHL Network's Top 50 Players List
NHL Network started to unveil its Top 50 Players Right Now list on Sunday night.
The outlet released No. 50 to No. 41 to begin the series and the first 10 players featured a pair of Bruins- goalie Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.
Swayman came in at No. 42 on the list after recording a career-best in wins during the 2025-26 campaign. Last season, he started in 54 of his 55 games played in the regular season and boasted a 31-18-4 record, 2.71 goals against average, and a .908 save percentage as well as was credited with two shutouts.
In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he started in net for all six of Boston’s games and tallied a 2-4 record, 2.91 goals against average, and a .906 save percentage.
Swayman did not crack the Top 50 last year and is the first goalie on this year’s list.
McAvoy made the rankings at No. 41.
Like Swayman, McAvoy also had a career-best campaign last season. McAvoy played in 69 games and posted 11 goals and 50 assists for 61 points and had a plus-13 rating.
His assists and points were career bests while his goals were his second best, one shy of his career-most 12 in 2023-24.
In the postseason, McAvoy tallied two assists for two points and a minus-6 rating in six games en route to the Bruins’ first round elimination at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres.
Last year, McAvoy came in at No. 38 on the list.
The rest of the players to start the list include Dallas center Wyatt Johnston at No. 50, Colorado center Martin Necas at No. 49, Florida center Sam Reinhart at No. 48, Tampa Bay left winger Brandon Hagel at No. 47, Tampa Bay center Brayden Point at No. 46, Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin at No. 45, Chicago center Connor Bedard at No. 44, New Jersey center Nico Hischier at No. 43, Swayman at No. 42, and McAvoy at No. 41.
NHL Network’s Top 50 Players Right Now is one of multiple series’ the outlet has done throughout the offseason.
It has also put out Top 20 Wings, Top 20 Centers, Top 20 Defenseman, and Top 10 Goalies Right Now.
In the other rankings, Bruins right winger David Pastrnak came in at No. 2 in the Top 20 Wings, McAvoy was No. 11 in the Top 20 Defensemen, and Swayman was No. 5 in the Top 10 Goalies.
The next set of top players (No. 31-40) will be released on Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET.
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