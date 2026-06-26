Boston Bruins 2026 NHL Draft Tracker
The Boston Bruins will add prospects to their organization in the 2026 NHL Draft which starts on Friday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
During the draft, the Bruins will have eight picks. Boston will pick once on Friday night in the first round at No. 23 overall and seven times on Saturday with the No. 56 pick (second round), No. 88 pick (third round), No. 104 pick (fourth round), No. 111 pick (fourth round), No. 122 pick (fourth round), No. 157 pick (fifth round), and No. 216 pick (seventh round).
Boston nearly had a Top 10 pick in the draft due to a 2025 trade that sent defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Fraser Minten and two picks (2025 and a conditional 2026), however Toronto won the Draft Lottery which let the Maple Leafs retain the pick and prevent the Bruins from having a second consecutive Top 10 draft pick.
Last year, Boston made seven picks in the draft. Most notably, the Bruins selected forward James Hagens from Boston College with the No. 7 overall pick. After finishing his second season in Chestnut Hill, he signed an ATO with Providence in March and his entry level contract with the Bruins in April.
“Part of it is what the draft board is when you go to pick,” said Bruins GM Don Sweeney on Wednesday about balancing what type of player to pick. “Now again, as I referenced, moving up or back is certainly part of that. Our guys have done a pretty good job and I've talked to enough teams and sort of have an understanding of what teams might do. Sometimes the draft board's controlled… You just have to be aware of what teams may want to do in that situation, but the draft board dictates in what direction you go, whether you're taking a real swing and an upside swing... You're always trying to identify NHL players. Bottom line, you got to produce NHL players through the draft and sometimes you do take a little more risk than other players, but it's really what the draft board presents.”
Live Updates:
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Pre-Draft:
- The first round begins at 7 p.m. ET. Boston will select once in the opening round at No. 23.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston Bruins in 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
When: Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. ET (Round 1) and Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m. (Rounds 2-7).
Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
TV: ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Friday); NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet (Saturday).
Bruins’ 2026 Picks: 8- No. 23 (Round 1), No. 56 (Round 2), No. 88 (Round 3), No. 104 (Round 4), No. 111 (Round 4), No. 122 (Round 4), No. 157 (Round 5), No. 216 (Round 7).
Bruins 2025 Selections: James Hagens (No. 7, Round 1), Will Moore (No. 51, Round 2), Liam Pettersson (No. 61, Round 2), Cooper Simpson (No. 79, Round 3), Vashek Blanar (No. 100, Round 4), Cole Chandler (No. 133, Round 5), Kirill Yemelyanov (No. 165, Round 6).
2026 NHL Draft Top 10 Picks: Toronto Maple Leafs (No. 1), San Jose Sharks (No. 2), Vancouver Canucks (No. 3), Buffalo Sabres (No. 4), New York Rangers (No. 5), Calgary Flames (No. 6), Seattle Kraken (No. 7), Winnipeg Jets (No. 8), San Jose Sharks (No. 9), Nashville Predators (No. 10).
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