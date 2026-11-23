A Boston Bruins prospect has earned a weekly honor from his program’s conference.

Quinnipiac forward Chris Pelosi was named ECAC Forward of the Week.

Los is the High Peaks Resort ECAC Forward of the Week after a 5-point week against BU and Holy Cross 😤#BobcatNation x @HighPeaksResort pic.twitter.com/jsWjgTnkiV — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) November 23, 2026

Pelosi earned the honor for his performances in Quinnipiac’s 2-2 tie with No. 13 Boston University on Wednesday and 9-3 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

In the Bobcats’ tie with Boston University, Pelosi scored one goal for one point. His score was the first of the night to put Quinnipiac up 1-0 in the first period.

During Quinnipiac's win against Holy Cross, Pelosi tallied two goals and two assists for four points.

His first goal was in the final seconds of the first period on a power play to put the Bobcats up 4-0 and his second was in the second period to make things 5-1.

As for his assists, the first came on Ethan Wyttenbach’s goal to give Quinnipiac a 3-0 lead and the other came on Markus Vidicek’s power-play goal in the second period to add to the Bobcats advantage 7-2.

So far in the 2026-27 season, Pelosi has tallied 10 goals and seven assists for 17 points. His goals lead the Bobcats while he has the second-most points on the team and the fourth-most assists.

The Sewell, N.J., native was selected by the Bruins in the third round (No. 92 overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Pelosi joins Princeton’s Kai Greaves (Defender of the Week), Cornell’s Ryland Randle (Rookie of the Week), and Yale’s Noah Pak (Goaltender of the Week) in picking up weekly awards from the conference this week.

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