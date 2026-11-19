The Boston Bruins picked up a 4-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

The victory, which was the second game of a back-to-back, snapped a three-game skid for Boston. During the stretch, the Bruins lost to the Canadiens 5-2, the Wild 6-2, and the Kings 3-0.

In the game, Detroit struck first late in the first period to go up 1-0, but the Bruins responded with four unanswered goals to pick up the win.

In total, Boston had four players score and six players record a point. Out of the six players to notch at least one point, five logged multiple points.

Below are the Three Stars of the Game.

David Pastrnak, Bruins

Bruins forward David Pastrnak tallied one goal and one assist for two points in Wednesday night’s win. The captain’s goal came at 5:11 in the third period to give Boston a 3-1 lead and was assisted by defenseman Mason Lohrei and forward Morgan Geekie.

Pastrnak’s assist was on a power-play goal by forward Pavel Zacha at 11:48 in the second to break up the tie and give the Bruins the 2-1 lead.

With the pair of points, Pastrnak now has 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points on the season, all Bruins team highs.

A goal for the captain, assisted by M&M 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fMzq9mfYUw — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2026

Casey Mittelstadt, Bruins

Like Pastrnak, Boston forward Casey Mittelstadt also tacked on a goal and an assist for two points in the win.

Mittelstadt scored an empty netter at 19:05 in the third to ice the game for the Bruins with help from Zacha. His assist was forward JJ Peterka’s goal at 2:49 in the second to put Boston on the board and tie the game at 1.

The goal and assist give Mittelstadt eight goals and six assists in the 2026-27 campaign for 14 points.

Empty net goal from Mittsy! pic.twitter.com/DwHSmhkSzd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2026

Pavel Zacha, Bruins

Forward Pavel Zacha played a key part in Boston’s win on Wednesday night as he tallied two points on one goal and one assist.

Zacha’s goal was at 11:48 in the second to break up the tie and give the Bruins the 2-1 lead on a power play. His goal was assisted by Pastrnak and Geekie.

Zacha’s assist came on Mittelstadt’s empty netter at 19:05 in the third to cement the 4-1 victory for the Bruins.

With the performance, Zacha now has six goals and 11 assists for 17 points this season.

Connecting the dots on the power play. pic.twitter.com/lOrVP8gx22 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2026

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.