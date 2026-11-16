Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm Shares Message to Team After Two Game Skid

After a strong start to the month of November, the Bruins are riding a two-game losing streak into this week's slate of games.

During the skid, Boston suffered losses to the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night and the Minnesota Wild 6-2 on Saturday night, both at home.

After practice on Monday morning, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm talked about his message to the team and his goal for the next stretch of games.

“I thought we had a good meeting today,” said Sturm. “We looked at, of course, the two games or this week in general, but also we looked at the 20-game segment. And if you look at it, we did some really good stuff and we can see it on the ice. You can see it [through] stats and whatever you name it. We're doing pretty damn good and the last two games shouldn't affect us moving forward. So, the message today was, yeah, we have to learn from [it], be a little bit more mature, and also more calm in certain situations, especially against big teams like that.

“But even those two games, like we did a lot of good things,” said Sturm. “They just punished us at the right time, and we were not smart enough. But I look at the big picture, and I want to attack the next 20 games just like we did the first 20. So that's my goal. That's our goal. But there's a lot of positives, that's for sure.”

This week, the Bruins have three games. Boston will start the week with a home game against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night, then hit the road to play at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night, and will wrap up the week with a home game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

After this week, Boston will play three more games this month against the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 25, the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 27, and the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 29, all at home.

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