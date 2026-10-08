3 NY Islanders Defenders Who Need To Step up Without Alexander Romanov

The New York Islanders got hit with difficult news, as defenseman Alexander Romanov has been sidelined for the rest of the season with an ACL tear.

It happened midway through the third period in a freak accident, where Romanov did everything right going in for the check.

Romanov just signed a seven-year, $50 million contract extension last year to stay in Long Island. New York traded the 13th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Montreal Canadiens for the talented defenseman.

This is a huge blow for Romanov, who was looking to prove that he was worth the big contract, and it’s a blow for the organization, which put a lot of resources into acquiring him and then paying him.

Alexander Romanov tore his ACL on this play last night. Devastating. #Isles pic.twitter.com/wJPHeJAGvv — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) October 7, 2026

With Romanov absent for the rest of the season, who’s going to have to step up for the rest of the year?

Matthew Schaefer

Matthew Schaefer is on the first line, so it doesn’t affect him directly in losing his linemate, Adam Pelech. However, Schaefer, while only 19 years old, is the leader of this defensive core and consumes the most minutes.

Losing a player like Romanov won’t be easy for the Islanders, and Schaefer, being the No. 1 defender on the team and having the “A” on his sweater, will need to step up during this time.

Ryan Pulock

Sep 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Easton Cowan (53) battles for position with New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Pulock just lost his linemate in Romanov, but that doesn’t mean that he can let the other side just collapse. Pulock, 31 years old, is a veteran and needs to step up to the plate.

It’s unlikely that head coach Pete DeBoer will split up the pair of Logan Stanley and Tony D’Angelo, as that’s the bottom pairing, so whoever comes into the everyday roster to replace Romanov will probably go on Pulock’s line. Pulock will need to be the sturdy defender, as he’s played the first couple of games of the season so far.

Scott Mayfield or Matthew Kessel

It goes without saying that whoever comes into this role will need to take it and try to run with it, and it’ll most likely end up being Scott Mayfield or Matthew Kessel taking it.

Mayfield, 33 years old, is signed for the next four years at $3.50 million per season. Mayfield has faced a lot of criticism and started the season scratched, but this will be a good time for him to prove himself, as his spot in the lineup isn’t guaranteed. Mayfield is the leading contender to take over for Romanov.

Kessel hasn’t had a full-time NHL role yet at 26 years old, and this will be a good time to test him out in one if the Islanders decide to go that route. Kessel, if he’s selected as the guy to take over, will and should be slotted into the last line, playing alongside Stanley or D’Angelo. Kessel has an opportunity to prove himself and get more minutes in the future if he excels in this spot.

The Islanders could also call up someone like Isaiah George if they want to go down that road. This is a tough pill to swallow for the Islanders, but in hockey, it’s the next man up.