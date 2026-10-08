NY Islanders Could Have Massive Blueline Shakeup Following Alexander Romanov Injury

The New York Islanders suffered their second loss of the season on Tuesday against the New York Rangers and have fallen to 1-2 on the season. However, while the loss stings, an injury to a key player is worse.

Coming off a great performance against the New Jersey Devils, in which they won by a score of 6-0, things unraveled late for the Islanders, and they ended up suffering a 5-2 loss, with two of the goals being on an empty net.

In the loss, the Islanders saw a key player go down with an injury. After missing a majority of the year last season, Alexander Romanov has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.

This is a major blow for the team, with him being one of their Top-4 defensemen, and it is going to be interesting to see how Peter DeBoer and the front office work to address this void.

One player who is likely going to be asked to step in and help contribute is Scott Mayfield. While he is a right-handed defenseman, DeBoer might be forced to juggle some things in his lineups.

Mayfield Could Be Asked to Step Up

Mar 26, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the most logical option for the Islanders to step back into the lineup is going to be Mayfield. The big defenseman has yet to play this season, but that can change soon.

At 33 years old, Mayfield has spent his entire career with the team, but coming into this season it didn’t appear like there was going to be a starting role for him. During the 2025-26 campaign, he played in 80 games and totaled 15 points with two goals and 13 assists.

While he was a bigger contributor a few years ago, his role has slowly been diminishing over the last couple of seasons. However, he is still on the team and, as they try to navigate the situation with Romanov, could be the one inserted in the lineup.

If it does end up being Mayfield, the lines will see a significant shakeup, and it could result in Matthew Schaefer going back to the left side. In the loss to the Rangers, he did see some time with Tony DeAngelo. That could end up being the combination going forward, and then perhaps it will be Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock reuniting.

Mayfield will certainly be a third-pair player for the team if it is him who goes into the lineup. If that happens, it will be Mayfield paired with Logan Stanley for the time being.

However, with some talented young prospects in the AHL, this could also be used as an opportunity to give them a shot. It will be interesting to see, but Mayfield figures to be the choice as of now.