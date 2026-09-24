A Healthy Semyon Varlamov Will Provide Major Boost for NY Islanders

As the New York Islanders continue on with training camp and the preseason, they will be getting set for the start of the regular season right around the corner.

Following a great come-from-behind win over the New York Rangers in their second preseason game, the Islanders will have two more games before the regular season begins, with one against the Rangers at UBS, and another against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Once those two games are done, it will be on to the season-opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Due to a lot of the regulars playing in the second preseason game against the Rangers, that one held a little bit more weight. There were a few positives for the team in the game, with the power play especially standing out.

This was a unit that was not good last year, but on Tuesday night, they totaled three goals on five opportunities. Furthermore, newcomer Matias Maccelli made an impact in his debut with the team.

However, one of the biggest stories was the return of Semyon Varlamov to the ice for the first time in a couple of years. While him ever being able to play in the NHL was a major question mark, he was back and looked good.

Healthy Varlamov Could Be Major Help

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) checks into the game in the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Islanders seek to contend for a playoff spot this year, a healthy Varlamov could be an excellent weapon for them. While this is without a doubt Ilya Sorokin’s job as the starter now, in an 84-game season, getting some rest will be important.

With that being said, having a good backup goalie will be key, and Varlamov could play a key role. In the win against the Rangers, it was actually Varlamov who outplayed Sorokin. On Tuesday, he faced 10 shots and was able to save each one.

For someone that missed as much time as he did, it was great to see him seemingly not miss a beat in his return. At 38 years old, Varlamov’s career is obviously winding down. However, he has a chance to play an important role for the team this year and could be a key part in their success.

While Sorokin will be chasing the Vezina Trophy, Peter DeBoer will have an excellent backup in a healthy Varlamov to give him some rest and keep him fresh when he needs to.