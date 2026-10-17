Alexander Romanov Can Get Unique Support From NY Islanders Teammate

The New York Islanders were very excited to see a few of their key contributors who have been absent the last few years return to the ice in the preseason.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov was away for nearly two years after partial replacements on both knees. Forward Kyle Palmieri suffered an ACL injury that cut his 2025-26 season short after only 25 games.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov was back as well after 15 underwhelming games last season. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury but accepted the challenge to come into training camp ready to perform. A spot in the opening night roster was earned, but his stay on the ice was short.

Romanov suffered an ACL injury against the New York Rangers in the third game of the season, cutting another campaign short. It was a devastating turn of events, but the defenseman can at least take some solace knowing he can lean on Palmeiri for help.

Kyle Palmeiri can help Alexander Romanov through ACL rehab

Oct 13, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It takes a lot of mental strength and fortitude to come back from a single injury. Doing it for a second time is going to be even more difficult, but Romanov has the unique perspective of Palmeiri, who knows exactly what he is going through.

It is the veteran winger’s way of paying it forward after he received the necessary help from Anders Lee. The former Islanders captain suffered an ACL tear on March 11, 2021, which prompted the team to make a trade for Palmeiri, acquiring him from the New Jersey Devils.

Despite Lee moving on in free agency this past summer, he and Palmieri remain close. And the New York forward is going to do for Romanov what Lee did for him.

"We've known each other for a long time," Palmieri said of Lee, via Brian Compton of NHL.com. "I leaned on him a lot. He was there even when I wasn't asking questions, checking in on me. That's just the kind of guy he is.

#Isles Injury Update: Alexander Romanov will require surgery to repair an ACL tear in his right knee. He will be out 6-8 months. https://t.co/2ANqRbHy24 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 7, 2026

"Hopefully I can be that for Romy. It's a hard process and it's a long process, but having somebody there who's been through it, who can help guide you, it helps a lot. I'll try and be that for Romy. "'Leesy' was an invaluable resource for me every step of the way leading up to surgery (and) after it. I still talk to him quite a bit now. We miss him and he was a big help for me."

It is going to be a long road back to the ice for Romanov, but having someone like Palmeiri around to lean on throughout the process will certainly make things a little bit easier.

Hopefully, he will be able to return as strong and confident as he was this summer after the shoulder injury that derailed him last year.