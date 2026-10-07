NY Islanders Share Unfortunate Alexander Romanov Injury News

For the first time since the 2024-25 season, the New York Islanders were defeated by the New York Rangers, losing 5-2 in their first matchup of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Islanders could not make the most of their offensive chances, while Alexis Lafreniere and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored all five goals for the Rangers in the defeat. However, the game wasn’t the only significant loss New York suffered.

In the third period of the game, defenseman Alexander Romanov had an awkward collision with Blueshirts center Mika Zibanejad. Romanov didn’t play over the final 12:04 of the game, and the Islanders aren’t going to have him on the ice for the foreseeable future.

The team revealed that Romanov suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. He will undergo surgery and will be sidelined for at least 6 to 8 months as a result. At the very earliest, he could make a return near the end of the regular season or playoffs should New York qualify, but there is a chance that his 2026-27 campaign is over.

Alexander Romanov suffers torn ACL

Sep 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an unfortunate turn of events for Romanov, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after only 15 games played last season. He worked tirelessly to rehab from that ailment, accepting the challenge from head coach Peter DeBoer to come into training camp in great shape and ready to go.

The 26-year-old was a key part of the team’s defensmen rotation in the early going of the season on the No. 3 pairing. Through three games, he was averaging 16:34 of ice time per contest, which was the least of players at his position, but he was making a positive impact with a plus/minus of +2.

After recording three consecutive 20+ point campaigns, Romanov was viewed as part of the long-term core for the team at the blue line. In his first move as general manager, Matheiu Darche signed him to a massive eight-year extension worth $50 million.

#Isles Injury Update: Alexander Romanov will require surgery to repair an ACL tear in his right knee. He will be out 6-8 months. https://t.co/2ANqRbHy24 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 7, 2026

That deal has quickly gone sour, with the talented defenseman appearing in only 18 games in two seasons since. With a no-move clause kicking in this summer, that deal could be a sunk cost if Romanov cannot stay healthy and on the ice.

Without him in the lineup, it will be interesting to see whom New York adds to the roster. Logan Stanley was a late addition after training camp, so they could certainly look outside the organization.

Matt Kessel and Scott Mayfield have been healthy scratches thus far. They could be elevated to the lineup without another move being made, especially with Mathew Barzal working his way back into the mix at forward.