Kyle Palmieri's Big Night Provides Optimism for NY Islanders

Recovering from a torn ACL is not going to keep Kyle Palmieri down for the New York Islanders, with the winger scoring two goals on the ice most recently against the Vancouver Canucks.

One of these goals was the eventual game-winner in the third period, and represents Palmieri's first points of the year after having started the first five games of the 2026-27 NHL season without a point. The two points also represent his first following missing the remainder of last year after tearing the ACL of his left knee and working his way back from the injury.

To NHL.com, Palmieri — who is 35 years old — said he's worked hard on building up his body to start anew.

"There was a lot on my plate coming back. It was a long time," Palmieri said per Brian Compton. "I'm not the youngest guy to be coming back from an injury, so I knew it was going to take time and this was still a process for me that I'm learning something about my body every day. It's about just kind of staying focused on the day to day. It's what I've been doing for 10½ months here, so really just finding a way to progress and get myself better and get myself as close as I can to being an impact player on this team."

Palmieri now sits with 547 career points across 278 goals and 269 assists.

Kyle Palmieri Breaks Out for Islanders in Ongoing Season Following Torn ACL

Palmieri's first goal following his injury was earned after showing strength in forechecking and tipping the puck in from Matt Kessel.

The game-winner was a wrist shot — sailing past Vancouver goaltender Leevi Meriläinen.

“[It] felt good to contribute,” Palmieri also said to NHL.com. “Just been trying to work in my game and make a positive impact with the team and help our team win. Felt good to find a way to get on the score sheet and obviously get the win

Palmier's two goals were also capped off by his presence on the top line alongside captain Bo Horvat and Matias Maccelli.

"Just stepping back on the ice for the first day of training camp was emotional," Palmieri said. "To be able to put one in — I don't know how long it's been — 11 months or so since the last goal, it feels good. It always feels good to score. Luckily enough, our team found a way to win. It's a good feeling."

Palmeri's previously referenced ACL injury was sustained on Nov. 28, 2025.

Thanks to Palmieri's efforts back in the lineup, the Islanders defeated the Canucks with a final score of 3-2. The Isles improve to a 3-3-0 overall record and next see action against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 15.