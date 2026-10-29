Brayden Schenn Reached Impressive Milestone Helping NY Islanders Beat Predators

When the New York Islanders defeated the Nashville Predators in their most recent game, it was a memorable night for multiple players on the team.

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer made franchise and NHL history by becoming the first player to be on the ice for an entire five-minute overtime. That broke the record, previously held by Casey Cizikas, for the longest shift an Islanders player has ever had.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov was in net for the victory. It was his first win in nearly two years, capping off what has been a triumphant return to the ice after undergoing partial replacement surgery on both knees.

The game will also be remembered fondly by veteran forward Brayden Schenn. He scored the team’s second goal of the game in the first period, giving them a 2-0 lead, on an assist from Ondrej Palat. What made that score so special was that it was the 300th goal in his career.

Brayden Schenn has joined 300-goal club

Apr 9, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, he made a point to give credit to the coaches and teammates who helped him reach that milestone. Without them, none of his accomplishments on the ice would have been possible.

“Stats are great and all that type of stuff, but I take it as a accomplishment as to how many good teammates and coaches and opportunities that I've have along the way in order to put put me in that position,” Schenn said, via Tyler Brosious of NHL.com. “I've had a lot of great linemates over the course of my career, and like I said, I just got rewarded by my teammates. It's nice, but at the end of the day, it goes to the other guys that you play with and the opportunity you get.”

That is the 10th goal Schenn has recorded in his tenure with the Islanders. He had 181 with the St. Louis Blues and 109 with the Philadelphia Flyers to get to 300 total and counting. That makes him the 249th player in NHL history to reach the 300-goal plateau and the eighth player from the 2009 NHL Draft class.

The veteran forward began the season as a winger, but injuries led to a change being made in his role. When Calum Ritchie, the No. 2 center for New York, suffered a lower-body injury, Schenn moved down the middle from the left wing.

That’s 300 NHL Goals, congrats Schenner! pic.twitter.com/bSoe7TJWB0 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 28, 2026

Victor Eklund remained on the right wing, and Emil Heineman has taken over at left wing. It is a move that has seemingly rejuvenated Schenn, who is now riding a four-game point streak. Over that span, he has two goals and two assists.

It is the longest point streak he has had since a five-game stretch from Feb. 23 through March 2, 2025. He will be looking to tie that streak tonight when he takes the ice against the Minnesota Wild.