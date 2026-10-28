NY Islanders Win Was a Special One for Semyon Varlamov

New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov is an inspiration to so many people for getting back on the ice in the NHL.

Nearly two years ago, his career came to a screeching halt. He underwent partial replacement surgery on both knees, putting his career in jeopardy. It wasn’t something many professional athletes have ever overcome to make a return.

Had Varlamov opted to ride off into the sunset and retire, no one would have blamed him. Instead, he underwent a grueling rehab process to get his knees back to where they needed to be so he could play in the League once again.

It was a truly remarkable achievement making it back at all. And against the Nashville Predators, he accomplished another milestone, getting his first victory since returning to the Islanders lineup.

Semyon Varlamov gets first win in nearly two years

Oct 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) blocks the shot of Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's an amazing feeling, a very special moment," Varlamov told reporters after the game, via Brian Compton of NHL.com. "A year ago, to be honest with you, I didn't see this coming. It was such a grind, like the last two years, to get to this point when you have the opportunity to play and then compete at the highest level in the world. I mean, I'm very thankful for this opportunity."

Before the shootout victory in a 3-3 game over the Predators on Oct. 27, the last time that Varlamov had a win in the NHL was Nov. 14, 2024, when New York defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2. Nearly two years later, he is back in the win column for the first time.

This was the fourth start of the season for the veteran, who is the No. 2 behind workhorse Ilya Sorokin. Varlamov had a tough season debut against the New York Rangers, but gave the Islanders a chance to win in each of his previous two starts.

On Oct. 15 againt the Ottawa Senators, the Islanders lost in a shootout of a 1-1 game. Against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 22, the team lost 3-2 in overtime. At last, they were able to break through in another tie game and get the win.

"It took me a long time. I'm glad this organization, like (general manager) Mathieu Darche and the coaching staff and the ownership give me this opportunity. I'm very thankful and I appreciate that they believe in me and give me this chance. I'm just humbled and very, very thankful,” Varlamov said.

WINNING IS FUN. pic.twitter.com/ZJhAXLNKIC — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 28, 2026

He is doing everything the team hoped that he would. Last season, New York’s campaign got derailed with Sorokin wearing down late in the season. To avoid that happening again, they need better performance from their backup goalie.

Thus far, Varlamov is giving them just that. He has an .889 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average through his four starts. Via Hockey Stats, his +4.1 Goals Saved Above Expected is currently 14th in the NHL, just behind Sorokin, who has a GSAx of +4.7, which puts him in 11th.