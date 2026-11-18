The New York Islanders have announced that their young forward Calum Ritchie will be activated from the injured list and will be headed to the Hamilton Hammers on loan to get some game action and conditioning in before making his return to the official lineup.

Ritchie suffered a lower-body injury when the Islanders faced the Toronto Maple Leafs back on October 17th. His timetable was originally 4-6 weeks, and now that he's going to AHL Hamilton for some time, he may be able to make his return on time, barring any setbacks.

Through eight games played this season, Ritchie has recorded just one goal and one assist. While it's a relatively small sample size, his presence in the lineup has been missed, and he is one of the young pieces that have been developing into a reliable part of the Islanders' future core.

While Ritchie's presence has been missed, there still continue to be questions about where he will fit in when he returns. Since he has been out with his injury, the team has been trying to find its way, and some of the current lines that head coach Pete DeBoer put together have built strong chemistry.

Calum Ritchie taking a major step in return to Islanders

#Isles Transaction: Cal Ritchie has been activated from IR and loaned to Hamilton. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 18, 2026

When the young forward makes his return, Coach DeBoer will have to shake up some lines once again, something he has been doing a lot of recently due to other key players such as Matias Maccelli and Mathew Barzal making their returns from injury.

New York acquired Ritchie in the middle of the 2024-25 season when former General Manager Lou Lamoriello traded Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche.

Last season, Ritchie played 65 games, recording 13 goals and 17 assists. The young forward is only 21 years old and has yet to play a full season in the NHL. However, if he can continue to be a reliable depth piece, he could help the Islanders make a playoff push this season.

Assuming Cal Ritchie rejoins #Isles perhaps next week and J-G Pageau's absence from a lower-body injury isn't a long one, which it's not expected to be, I think Mathew Barzal's enthusiasm after last night's game about team's forward depth is very fair. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 18, 2026

New York is still waiting on Jean-Gabriel Pageau to make his return from injury as well. As the team waits for both players to make their returns to the lineup, they are finally stringing some much-needed wins together.

However, defenseman Alexander Romanov will not return this season, so the Islanders will not technically be able to be at full strength at any point this campaign. With improved forward depth compared to recent years, Coach DeBoer will have many decisions to make regarding line construction, and he will have to see what works best.