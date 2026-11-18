Mathew Barzal has made his return for the New York Islanders, seeing 16:21 TOI on Nov. 14 in his debut against the Anaheim Ducks and posting one assist.

Barzal's return came after he missed time due to an initial left knee injury sustained on Feb. 1, 2025. The injury kept getting aggravated, and Barzal worked incredibly hard to get back to a healthy enough point to play. His much-needed return comes after he was the Islanders' leading scorer last season with 72 points and has a total of 611 career games with the New York franchise.

The Islanders announced on Nov. 14 that Barzal had been activated and added to the active roster; forward Kyle MacLean was placed on non-roster waivers.

Barzal recently said that battling this specific injury was one of the hardest challenges of his life.

“Honestly, it was hard to even watch hockey. I was just in the dumps, man. It was hard," Barzal said per Stefen Rosner on the mental toll not playing hockey during his recovery took on him. "[It was] the hardest journey of my life."

Great sign that Mathew Barzal, who took most optional morning skates off last season, is on the ice for today's optional skate. #Isles — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) November 17, 2026

Barzal's initial injury was a broken left kneecap from blocking a Darren Raddysh shot against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with chronic inflammation lingering.

He missed all of training camp and was then shut out from skating as the previously mentioned inflammation in his left knee lingered.

Head Coach Pete DeBoer would say the fact Barzal is available to play is a step forward in the right direction for the Isles.

“It's a good day, he's back in the lineup so that's a step,” DeBoer said per NHL.com. “He's missed some time, so I think he's got to transition back into full speed. We're gonna work him into that. But it's great that he's available to play. He's had a long road here recovering that started really at the end of last season and (he) put in a lot of word and nice to have him back.

"We've had positive news the more we've ramped him up, and now he's ready.”

Fans Relieved Mathew Barzal Activated for Islanders

Some are also indicating that Mathew Barzal is what can help shape the Islanders in to a postseason contender after he eases his way back into the swing of things.

Others also highlight a relief that Barzal is back in the faceoff circle for the Islanders

Mar 21, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alas, Barzal's return is still a work in progress; he may not feel completely normal until next season, and fans are managing expectations accordingly.

Barzal has posted 535 total points for the Islanders across 153 goals and 382 assists. Reports indicate that his minutes will be monitored, but that developments are expected to continue in a positive direction — with New York fans being given a sigh of relief.

The Islanders currently sit with 22 points and a 9-6-4 overall record. The Isles would defeat Anaheim, 6-2, in Barzal's return and will next see play on the evening of Nov. 17 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.