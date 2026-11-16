NY Islanders Welcome Two Injured Players Back To Practice

The New York Islanders are back home after a successful road trip in which they secured five out of a possible six points, losing to the San Jose Sharks in a shootout before defeating the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

On the road trip, the Islanders received a boost in the second and third games from injured players returning to the lineup. Forward Matias Maccelli and defenseman Ryan Pulock were both back against the Kings and made immediate impacts with three combined assists.

Against the Ducks, it was Mathew Barzal making his highly-anticipated season debut. He wasted no time making his presence felt, recording the primary assist on his first shift of the game, with defenseman Ben Hutton scoring for the second time this season.

Back on Long Island preparing for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 17, the team received more positive news during their practice session with a few players returning to the ice, per Tyler Millen of NHL.com.

Calum Ritchie, JG Pageau back at Islanders practice

Oct 22, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skates with the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center Calum Ritchie, who has not skated since suffering an injury on Oct. 17 while playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs, was back on the ice. He was wearing a red non-contact jersey, but his return to the group is a step in the right direction.

Through eight appearances, he had two points, scoring one goal to go along with one assist. It will be interesting to see what kind of ramp-up period he needs. Once he is ready to return to the lineup, head coach Peter DeBoer is going to have some difficult decisions to make as a roster crunch looms.

Joining him on the ice was veteran center JG Pageau. He missed the final two games of the road trip with a lower-body injury. What was originally deemed a missed practice for maintenance after the team’s loss to the Sharks, Pageau took the ice for the morning skate before facing Los Angeles but had to exit early with a trainer.

He didn’t suit up against Anaheim either, but looks to be trending in the right direction to return against the Blue Jackets. Pageau was rotating in on the fourth line with Anthony Duclair, Casey Cizikas and Mitchell Chaffee.

In a disappointing development, defenseman Logan Stanley was not on the ice for practice. He had to exit the game against the Ducks with 17:03 remaining because of a lower-body injury and did not return.

His absence from practice puts his availability for the Columbus game in doubt. Ryan Pulock skated with Matthew Schaefer as the No. 1 pairing in Stanley’s absence at practice. Tony DeAngelo moved up to the No. 2 pairing with Adam Pelech, while Hutton and Matthew Kessel were the third pairing.