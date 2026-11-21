The New York Islanders will be facing the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, and they will be celebrating the accomplishment of their long-time forward, Casey Cizikas, as this game will mark 1,000 career games.

Cizikas has been with the Islanders since 2009 and has been a fan favorite since he joined the team. He was a big part of all their most recent playoff runs, and he has been best known for being a part of the identity line, which also featured former Islanders Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck. This milestone will mean a lot to New York's forward, as well as his teammates who have been there for the majority of his career.

Cizikas entered this season at 35 years old, and while he is still well-liked by the fans, his style of play and physicality are not what they once were.

We'll have plenty more tomorrow as Casey Cizikas plays his 1,000th game for #Isles. But ICYMI, here's what I wrote after a one-on-one chat with him last week about what he's reflecting upon as he approaches the milestonehttps://t.co/tX5oJADnhyhttps://t.co/tX5oJADnhy — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 20, 2026

However, his ability to be a strong presence in the locker room and on the Islanders' penalty kill has kept his name relevant. This season, he has so far recorded one goal and three assists.

Since New York will be playing in Detroit, they won't be able to have a formal celebration for this important milestone. Instead, they will celebrate on Wednesday in front of their home fans at UBS Arena when they take on the St. Louis Blues.

Casey Cizikas has been tone-setter for years for Islanders

"What he's done for me, the energy that he brings every single day, the love that he has for this team and for every single player, he goes above and beyond."



Read more about the bond between Casey Cizikas and Cameron Lew, a 27-year-old with autism. https://t.co/86jjPmu2iC — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 20, 2026

Former head coach Barry Trotz had a lot of positive and encouraging words for Cizikas, as he coached the forward for about four years. Throughout those years, New York was consistently fighting for the playoffs and even had a strong chance to win the Stanley Cup because of the physicality Coach Trotz brought out in his players.

Cizikas was a major factor back then for the team's strong defense and physicality, and continues to be one now, even as he approaches the back end of his career.

There is no doubt that all of the fans, players, coaches, and everybody else within the Islanders organization are looking forward to this moment. There are many players around the league who have gotten to experience this milestone and Cizikas will be joining elite company.

For someone who has provided the utmost loyalty to the organization and has continued to put his best efforts on the ice since the moment he was drafted, it makes a lot of sense that this accomplishment means so much to the organization. Cizikas has been a great tone setter and a strong example of how certain players can shape a team's culture.