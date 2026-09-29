Meet the Man Behind the NY Islanders’ Famous Grilled Cheese

Everyone knows that hockey is a game of beauty — from the sound of the puck, to the full rinks, the glory of the ice itself and the electrifying goal celebrations.

However, there are other aspects of the sport that often do not get the credit they deserve in the NHL; for instance, the concessions. As such and ahead of the 2026-27 season, the New York Islanders, UBS Arena and hospitality partner Delaware North Sportservice made it a priority to launch an exciting new menu — showcasing bold flavors, premium ingredients, culinary creativity and unique inspirations.

The result? A Nerds Gummy Cluster Brie Grilled Cheese created by Executive Chef Ted Donnelly that has already gone viral.

Who Is Executive Chef Ted Donnelly and What’s His Latest Kitchen Masterpiece?

Donnelly has served in his role for Delaware North at UBS Arena since the venue's opening in 2021. He has led the menu development across clubs, suites, catering and concessions across the site hosting the beloved-Islanders.

Executive Chef Ted Donnelly for Delaware North at UBS Arena | COURTESY: UBS Arena, Delaware North

His latest rendition of a grilled cheese is described as a sweet but savory twist, due to the fact it combines a creamy brie with Nerds Gummy Clusters between toasted sourdough bread — fans will be able to snag the item at the Section 220 Market in UBS Arena.

Six to seven gummy clusters are utilized per each grilled cheese, which turn into a sort of warm jam. Each grilled cheese is also prepared with exactly three ounces of brie.

These amounts were carefully calculated — as a priority was placed on making sure the flavor profiles weren't too sugary or tart, but still had a solid kick.

In an exclusive, Chef Donnelly said inspiration struck him when he was scrolling through Instagram Reels and Tik Tok; he saw a cheesemonger offering a brie and Nerds Clusters pairing, noting they were impressed with how delightfully the combination paired.

He then wanted to try out the combination with his own twist.

"I just thought to myself, we can make a grilled cheese out of that," Donnelly said. "Within two days later, I got some sliced brioche bread from the store, and some Nerds Clusters; we had some brie already. I had my Concession Chef cook a few up with varying levels of brie and clusters, and here we are."

Donnelly previously spent four years with Delaware North at MetLife Stadium before he brought his fun-loving energy with the Islanders at UBS Arena. While at MetLife, he oversaw culinary operations for Super Bowl XLVIII in addition to have also lent his expertise with an NHL All-Star Weekend.

He studied culinary arts and systems at Pennsylvania College of Technology and attended Penn State University. The UBS Arena Executive Chef is also an American Culinary Federation Certified Sous Chef and previously was an Executive Sous Chef at Plainfield Country Club in New Jersey, where he helped lead culinary operations during the 2011 Barclays PGA tournament.

Donnelly also said the grilled cheese came about due to the talent from his staff and wanting to show everyone what the Isles are all about — having fun.

"I think with a fresher and younger Islanders team, I think that's the general push with the Islanders — focus on having fun. They're winning. They're having fun," he said. "We want to tap into that and build on the excitement ... It's a lot of fun. What I get to do, I have a great team under me that has mostly been there with me since we first opened the arena."

Donnelly also reiterated he has a mentality centered around, 'hey, don't knock until you try it,' and is looking forward to as many people trying his latest creation as possible.

What Else Is on the UBS Arena Menu for 2026-27?

Other new menu items that will be available for purchase at UBS Arena in 2026-27 and have also been turning heads include but are not limited to an Uncrustable Pulled Pork Tostada and a Burrata Boat.

The first of which is a fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich topped with pulled pork, chopped peanuts, grape jelly barbecue sauce and scallions. The latter of which are golden tater tots topped with cherry tomatoes, creamy burrata, balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

UBS Arena General Manager Michael Sciortino said the Islanders want to be a unique franchise, and this year's menu was another way to express that.

"I think it's very important for us to be fresh and different, and make sure that people are thinking about us and talking about us," Sciortino also said in an exclusive. "We want to make sure we're still best in class in really everything we do. So, if we can offer some interesting food items and cool new drinks that get people excited, then we get them in the building, and then they're in and thinking about us. It's obviously a win ... I knew people were going to like it."

Ahead of my upcoming feature/deep dive on the @UBSArena Nerds Gummy Cluster Brie Grilled Cheese, here's B-Roll from this year's new menu item tasting!



I've spoken with both UBS Arena GM Michael Sciortino and Executive Chef Ted Donnelly following the new menu release.#Isles pic.twitter.com/oAirnDrJZO — Jennifer Streeter (@JennyStreeter3) September 28, 2026

Donnelly would additionally state his priority is on those who attend Islanders games — he wants to do his part to help create a fun atmosphere while also ensuring food and drinks for purchase taste just right.

For Chef Donnelly, UBS Arena General Manager Michael Sciortino and their staff, it really does seem like the sky is truly the limit when it comes to offering fans yummy food to enthusiastically enjoy while watching their Islanders on the ice.

The best could be just to come, but it's recommended anyone and everyone try the Nerds Gummy Cluster Brie Grilled Cheese while new menu items continue to be rolled out.