NY Islanders Have Elite Contract With Ilya Sorokin
The New York Islanders haven’t been under the leadership of general manager Mathieu Darche very long, as he was hired to take over on May 23, 2025.
However, in such a short period of time, he has not made a great first impression when it comes to racking up valuable contracts. While the Islanders moved up in the recent NHL contract efficiency rankings shared by Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (subscription required), there isn’t too much to get excited about.
New York ranks 28th with a C grade. Their average positive value percent is 40%, and they have a total surplus of -$30 million. A lot of that has been self-inflicted, with several of Darche’s moves making up the negative surplus that currently exists.
What makes those numbers even scarier is that it includes goalie Ilya Sorokin, who has one of the best contracts in the NHL regardless of position. On his own, he has a positive value percentage of 91.4% and a total surplus of $23.8 million, earning an A+ grade.
Ilya Sorokin has one of the best contracts in the NHL
Among goalies, only Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks, Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Flames, Lukas Dostal of the Anaheim Ducks, Jet Greaves of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Frederick Anderson of the Edmonton Oilers, Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals and Jakub Dobes of the Montreal Canadiens are higher than Sorokin in positive value percentage.
Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche tied him with 91.4%. However, only Wolf and Thompson have higher total surplus amounts amongst goalies than the Islanders netminder.
Being at -$30 million surplus as a team with a positive amount as large as what Sorokin brings to the table speaks volumes to the kind of shape the rest of the roster is in.
In the midst of an eight-year, $66 million deal, Sorokin has one of the best contracts in the NHL. And it is only going to look better each passing year as the salary cap for the league increases, shrinking the percentage of the cap going toward his salary.
Turning 31 on Aug. 4, he has plenty of great years ahead of him. Coming off a season in which he finished third for the All-Star Game, in a tie for 23rd in the Hart Trophy Award and second place for the Vezina Trophy, New York has quite a safety net in goal to anchor the team.
Sorokin was excellent this past season, leading the NHL with seven shutouts. In 55 games, 54 of which were starts, he had a 29-24-2 record with a save percentage of .906 and a goals-against average of 2.68.