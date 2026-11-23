There is a lot for the New York Islanders and their fan base to be excited about.

At the top of that list is the fact that they have defenseman Matthew Schaefer on their side. Selected with the top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, there are a lot of expectations when selected No. 1 overall. He wasted no time not only meeting those expectations, but exceeding them.

The unanimous selection for the Calder Trophy, given to the best rookie in the NHL, has everyone wondering what he would have in store for an encore in Year 2. It is hard to believe, but he has actually taken his performance to another level, playing even better during the 2026-27 campaign.

His teammates are taking notice as well. Mathew Barzal, who recently returned from a knee injury, was in awe of his young teammate with a recent stretch of back-to-back three-point performances.

Matthew Schaefer has impresssed Mathew Barzal

Nov 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates with defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If there was a question about the Norris [Trophy], he's got to be right there if not the front runner,” Barzal said, via Tyler Millen of NHL.com. “It's pretty special. It's fun to watch, that's for sure... You know what it is, it’s fun to watch someone with so much enthusiasm on the ice. I remember when I was that age, it was like every NHL game, every goal you scored, it was like best thing in the world and for him to kind of inject that, him, Eky [Victor Eklund], those young guys to kind of inject that, it's a lot of fun.”

Against the Anaheim Ducks, Schaefer had the first three-assist game of his career in a 6-2 victory. In the next game, he had his first career hat trick, helping New York to a 5-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After having his six-game point streak snapped in a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, Schaefer was back on the score sheet against the Detroit Red Wings in a 3-2 win on the road. It was the seventh game in a row the Islanders recorded at least one point, as they continue climbing the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference standings.

Barzal added that “we’re watching greatness,” and doubled down on the praise for his young teammate, saying he is one of the best hockey players in the world, along with goalie Ilya Sorokin, who won his ninth game of the season in net against Detroit.

Both Schaefer and Sorokin are putting themselves in position to contend for awards and accolades this season. As Barzal noted, Schaefer certainly should be in the discussion for the Norris Trophy, given to the best defenseman each season.

With his two assists on Ondrej Palat goals against the Red Wings, Schaefer is up to 17 assists for the season. He has 26 points in total across 22 games played, including nine goals scored. Averaging more than a point per game, the superstar defenseman is turning heads with his performance on the ice.