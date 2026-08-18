Finals for NY Islanders Third Jersey Contest Set To Begin
This summer has been a fun one for New York Islanders fans, as they were able to participate in a first-of-its-kind contest.
In need of a new third jersey for the 2027-28 season, the Islanders decided to let their fans determine what their uniform would be. A contest was held, and more than 80,000 submissions were made.
Originally, there was going to be a handful of uniforms selected for fans to pick their favorite. But due to the massive turnout, the team decided to switch to a bracket-style selection process with eight jerseys.
After two rounds of fan voting, two jerseys stood out from the more than 80,000 that were submitted. The Navy Lighthouse uniform and Navy Islanders concepts are going to be facing off in the finals, and voting will begin on Aug. 18 at 12 pm ET and run through Aug. 20 at 5 pm ET.
Islanders final two third jersey contest concepts revealed
Once voting is concluded, the winning uniform concept will be revealed, and the process of turning the fan’s jersey into a reality will begin. The person who designed the winning uniform will get a signed uniform and be in attendance for the game in which New York wears it for the first time.
A template was provided at the start of the contest for fans to make their uniform via paint-by-number so that all of them were within the NHL’s guidelines. Different color combinations and logos could be used to create a unique design.
Based on the voting to this point, it was clear that Islanders fans preferred a navy sweater over anything else. Orange ones weren’t very popular in the head-to-head voting against their navy counterparts.
Several players have shared their opinions throughout the process on which uniforms they have liked the most. Out of the final two designs, Mathew Barzal has selected the one with “Islander” spelled out on the front.
He believes it has a third-jersey feel and loves the color combination of cream and orange with the navy blue sweater. However, he did like the Navy Lighthouse design with the teal and orange at the bottom, working in the color scheme from the Fisherman uniform era.
Barzal and his teammates would be happy with either one. This experience has been awesome for the franchise, getting the fan base engaged uniquely. It would not be a surprise if other teams around the league take note of this and start their own contests in the future.