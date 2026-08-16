Predicting the Winner of the NY Islanders' Third Jersey Vote
If the round one results were anything to go off of for the New York Islanders' ongoing third jersey fan-driven contest, it appears the "Navy Lighthouse" is the early favorite and could win it all.
The "Navy Lighthouse" design received 70.9% of the vote in the first round against its orange opponent. That 70.9% was the highest voting percentage out of any of the eight design finalists. Also moving on to the second round — as announced by former right wing Cal Clutterbuck — was the "Navy Fisherman," in addition to the "Navy Islanders" and "Navy NY" designs. Across social media, a lot of fans have indicated that the fanbase's preference is either the navy lighthouse or fisherman third jersey options.
"We gotta get that Light house jersey," one Isles fan posted to X.
The "Navy Fisherman" design received 67.2% of votes against a similar orange fisherman jersey to move on to the second round.
"Do the right thing here, vote fisherman," another fan posted online.
Islanders' Fan Jersey Contest Moves on to Next Stage
80,490 submissions rolled in for the contest — which is a bracket-style fan vote in order to determine the official Islanders' third jersey. It will debut in the 2027-28 league season.
Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena, previously said there was never any doubt that their fanbase would turn up for the first fan-driven design contest in NHL history.
"Islanders fans have once again blown us away with their incredible creativity and the volume of participation," Cheeseman had said via the press release. "Both the passion of our fans and their overwhelming support throughout this contest have been extraordinary. From over 80,000 submissions down to our final bracket of eight, every step of this journey proves just how deeply invested Isles Nation is in the identity of this franchise."
The first round of voting opened on Aug. 12. Round two voting begins at 12:00 p.m. EST on Aug. 15 and runs through 5:00 p.m. EST on Aug. 17. The final round is to run from Aug. 18 until Aug. 20 — in which the winning jersey design will be decided. The winner will be unveiled in the days that follow and is reported to go through an extensive design process.
The Isles originally launched the contest on July 9; various players and Islanders' staffers reviewed a high number of the submissions before the competition reached this stage.