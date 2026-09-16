Four NY Islanders Who Need to Take a Major Step Forward This Season
The New York Islanders missed the NHL postseason by seven points in 2025-26.
This was in part due to a 4-10-0 run from March 19 and so on, which also included a 1-7-0 record in the last eight games of the year. The Islanders' power play finished 30th in the League and converted at 16.5%. Netminders were certainly busy, with the Isles also having the second-most high-danger shots at five-on-five last season. However, 2026-27 represents a fresh start for the Isles.
2026 Rookie Camp has already been underway, and the 2026-27 NHL regular season officially has an opening night of Sept. 29, with the Islanders to open their regular season at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 30 following training camp.
In a recent interview, Mathew Barzal previously said having missed the playoffs will serve as a big motivator going into the upcoming season.
“It's not easy to maybe say right now, but this feeling that we have with [a] bunch of new guys, I think, hopefully, can turn into a positive leading into next year. Just knowing this feeling and how much it really sucks," said Barzal per NHL.com.
Now, there certainly were positives for the Isles last year — they went 10-0 in overtime, goaltender Ilya Sorokin led the NHL with seven shutouts and budding star Matthew Schaefer also won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's best rookie.
Though, there were other players who do need to take a step up for the New York organization in 2026-27 in order for the Islanders to succeed; here's a list of the top four who need to do so.
Alexander Romanov
Romanov's upcoming season could have strong implications for the Islanders and their defensive structure. After the defenseman sustained a shoulder injury that limited him last year, him going into the upcoming year healthy already marks a step forward.
Reports currently indicate he's entering into camp in great shape and paired with Scott Mayfield. While Romanov doesn't need to immediately become an offensive blueliner — they do need him to be physical and capable on the ice.
Kyle Palmieri
Another player who dealt with an injury last season, Palmieri tore the ACL in his left knee and was ruled out six to eight months.
NHL.com's previously projected Palmieri alongside Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Victor Eklund. For Palmieri — the Islanders won't be able to afford diminished production for a veteran. How effective Palmieri is coming off last year's ACL issue could have a major impact on the Isles overall scoring depth.
Bo Horvat
Now, Bo Horvat is no slouch.
Last year for the Isles, the then-alternate captain but now-captain posted 31 goals and 57 points in 68 games last season. He boasts over 850 games of NHL experience and has over 618 career points (300 goals, 318 assists).
However, with him now wearing the "C," expectations for him will be even higher.
Horvat will have to go into 2026-27 while being a leader both on and off the ice, in addition to the forward having to maintain his production.
Mathew Barzal
At 29, Barzal needs to perform like a New York franchise cornerstone for the Islanders. He needs to be a reliable offensive driver while also providing mentorship and guidance to the team's younger forwards.
Barzal did tally 72 points in 2025-26, but he was closer to his career-high of 85 in 2023-24 when he posted 23 goals and 57 assists. For the 2015 draft pick, a slight bump in scoring would certainly be appreciated and it would also be a key reminder to everyone on why he can still be the very face of the Islanders and their franchise.