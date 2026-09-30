How to Watch NY Islanders Season Opener vs. Maple Leafs

The New York Islanders are getting set for their season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the team will be excited for the upcoming season.

With training camp and the preseason coming and going quickly, the Islanders will be in action on the road. While it might not have been a busy summer for New York, they are a team that is hoping to be a bit better and get back into the playoff hunt.

On Wednesday, they will be getting a bit of a break in terms of the scheduling. The Maple Leafs opened their season against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Playing a back-to-back at this point in the season is some poor scheduling for the Maple Leafs, but it is a good advantage for the Islanders. New York will have a good opportunity of getting off to a positive start. With it being the opener for the Islanders, it will surely be an exciting game. Here’s how to watch.

Who: New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Wednesday, September 30th, 7:30 PM EST

Where: Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON

Television: MSGSN

Apr 14, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Victor Eklund (73) defends against Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a new era starting for the Islanders with head coach Peter DeBoer entering his first full season with the team, New York’s expectations will be higher with him on the bench.

DeBoer came in right at the end of last season in a surprise move, and the Islanders will be hoping that he can help take this team to the next level.

On their roster, all eyes will be on their star defenseman, Matthew Schaefer. After winning the Calder Trophy last year, Schaefer will be entering year two with the sky being the limit for him. The 19-year-old had one of the best years for an 18-year-old in the history of the NHL; what he could accomplish in year two could be really special.

Furthermore, another key young player that the Islanders will be hoping to see some great things from is Victor Eklund. The young forward was able to make the team out of camp and is slated to be in the top nine for the team.

One player who will not be playing for the Islanders in this one is Mathew Barzal. The talented forward is still dealing with a lower body injury, and the team is hopeful that he will be back on the ice skating and potentially returning soon.

Overall, this is a game that could be set up nicely for New York. Even though they will be without a key player, they get to face the backup goalie for the Maple Leafs.