NY Islanders End Homestand on High Note Beating Canucks

The New York Islanders alternated a win and a loss to start their three-game homestand at UBS Arena, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks before being beaten by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Looking to end the homestand on a high note, the Islanders succeeded, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2. It wasn’t the best performance from New York, but the most important thing is to come away with a victory, which is what they did.

One of the points of emphasis for the Islanders coming into the game was to get off to a fast start. Entering the contest, New York had only one first-period goal through their first five games. They responded accordingly against the Canucks, scoring twice to take a commanding 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Kyle Palmeiri started the scoring, finding the back of the net for the first time this season. After suffering a season-ending injury in the 2025-26 campaign, this was the veteran winger’s first goal scored since Nov. 18, 2025.

Kyle Palmieri scores first two goals of season for Islanders

Oct 13, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was assisted by Bo Horvat, who extended his scoring streak to six games to begin the season, and defenseman Matt Kessel, who was active for the first time this season.

The second goal was recorded by Matias Maccelli, who scored for the first time with the Islanders. The assist was from star defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who has been an offensive machine at the start of the season.

It was the exact kind of start that head coach Peter DeBoer was looking for, but New York was unable to keep the positive momentum going in the second period. Vancouver was able to get on the board for the first time with Max Sasson scoring his second goal of the season, with an assist from Arshdeep Bains and Jamie Oleksiak.

With 1:05 remaining in the period, the Canucks evened up the score with a power-play goal from Brock Boeser. Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek were credited with assists.

Out of the second intermission, the Islanders looked like a rejuvenated squad. They applied pressure throughout the period, and Palmieri found the back of the net for the second time with assists from Maccelli and Schaefer, giving the team a 3-2 lead they would hold onto for the victory.

In the final period, New York outshot Vancouver 19-7, more closely resembling what they did in the first period to get out to an early lead.

With a 3-3-0 record, the Islanders will now head out on the road. They head north of the border, set to play against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 15, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET.