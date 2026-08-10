NY Islanders’ Kyle Palmieri Ready To Move on From Torn ACL
After tearing his ACL last season, Kyle Palmieri of the New York Islanders has resumed his training this offseason and is raring to go.
The center has been skating at Northwell Health Ice Center with multiple teammates and has been utilizing the informal sessions to prepare for the upcoming Islanders' season while strengthening team chemistry. This year, the Isles and every League team will now see 84 games of action due to an expanded slate — the NHL released its 1,344-game regular-season schedule for 2026-27 on July 16.
Per a recent story posted to NHL.com, Palmieri said playing in 84 games presents unique on-ice opportunities for players across the league.
"It’s an opportunity for us to do something new and adapt,” Palmieri said on the upcoming expanded schedule. “It’ll be a little different, but at the same time, everyone prepares differently and we’ll be ready to go.”
Kyle Palmieri Raring to Go for 2026-27
Palmieri also recently revealed that while getting to know new Head Coach Peter DeBoer while he was sidelined due to injury, he also helped familiarize DeBoer with some of the members of the Islanders' roster; DeBoer is to begin his first full season as Head Coach after taking over for the final four games of the 2025-26 campaign, with this information in mind.
“I had the opportunity to be behind the scenes and sit in on some meetings,” Palmieri said of DeBoer. “I did my best to give him insight on different guys and what we were doing.”
Palmieri currently sits with 545 points across 276 goals and 269 assists. He resides on Long Island’s East End and has lived there since 2018.
He was traded to the Islanders from the New Jersey Devils with Travis Zajac on April 7, 2021, for A.J. Greer, Mason Jobst, a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He's currently signed to a two-year contract, which was inked on May 30, 2025.
Palmieri originally tore his ACL on Nov. 28 against the Philadelphia Flyers. He would even record a point (finishing with 18 on the 2025-26 season) on his torn ACL — an assist after stripping the puck from a Flyers defenseman and feeding it to Emil Heineman.
Now healthy, Palmieri also told NHL.com that he is eager for training camp to start.
“Knowing that I’m close to getting back to what I love and getting into the rhythm of things is very exciting,” Palmieri said. “I’m excited to get back out there and compete with my teammates.”
The Isles' 2026 preseason slate features six total matchups against Tri-State opponents, and begins on Sept. 13 against the Devils.