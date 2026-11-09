Mathew Barzal, Matias Maccelli & Ryan Pulock Getting Close for NY Islanders

The New York Islanders are set to begin a three-game road trip on the West Coast with a visit to the San Jose Sharks before taking on the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks for the remainder of the week.

With a 7-6-3 record, the Islanders have been winless in their last three contests, but did get a point against the New Jersey Devils in their most recent game. Looking to build some positive momentum away from UBS Arena, the team is going to get some reinforcements on the ice very soon.

According to Andrew Gross of Newsday, star forward Mathew Barzal and winger Matias Maccelli were both wearing red non-contact jerseys at the team’s morning skate. However, their level of participation has increased in recent days.

Despite the red uniforms, Gross shared that Barzal and Maccelli are both rotating into the mix during the team’s line rush drills. That is certainly an encouraging sign for how close they are to being able to make a return to the ice.

Mathew Barzal, Matias Maccelli & Ryan Pulock all at Islanders practice

Day to day but not today. Maccelli and Barzal both in red no-contact jerseys for #Isles morning skate. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 9, 2026

Barzal has yet to play this season, missing the first 16 games of the season and counting. Maccelli was injured in the team’s eighth game of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 17; the same game Calum Ritchie went down with a lower-body injury.

Getting those two back in the mix would help raise the team’s floor and ceiling on the offensive end. Maccelli was making an excellent impact with six points through eight appearances, scoring two goals and handing out four assists.

Mathew Barzal and Matias Maccelli are rotating into line rush drill even while wearing red, no-contact jerseys. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 9, 2026

Barzal, who led the team with 72 points last season, would add some much-needed speed to the lineup to match the incredible production the team has been receiving from Captain Bo Horvat and defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who sometimes look to be playing at another level. Both have been point-per-game players so far in 2026-27.

Pulock, who was injured in the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 28, was in a red non-contact uniform over the weekend, but has progressed to the point where he was in a regular practice uniform, according to Gross, at the team’s morning skate ahead of the Sharks game.

Ryan Pulock in a regular practice jersey however. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 9, 2026

He and Scott Mayfield are reportedly the extras, with Logan Stanley joining Schaefer on the first line, Adam Pelech and Tony DeAngelo on the second and Ben Hutton with Matthew Kessel as the third pairing.

Given the fact that Barzal, Maccelli and Pulock all traveled with the team for the West Coast trip, it is fair to assume they are getting close to making their returns to the lineup. After playing in San Jose, the Islanders will be back on the ice on Nov. 12 against the Kings.