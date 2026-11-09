Matthew Schaefer Proves He Knows How To Throw Down for NY Islanders

Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils may be two of the more skill-based defensemen of the younger age group in the NHL, but the pair have certainly proved that they know how to throw down, too.

The Islanders and Devils got into a scrum on Nov. 7; former No. 1 overall pick Schaefer and the Devils blueliner Hughes got into it.

In what was a rare sight for both players, Schaefer and Hughes threw down late in the second period while the Islanders led, 4-2. Schaefer had already taken Hughes down earlier in the game — with tempers eventually boiling over.

Matthew Schaefer Puts up Fists for Islanders

The gloves did stay on, so neither Schaefer nor Hughes can technically call this their first official fight on their stat sheets; however, it was still Schaefer who took Hughes down to the ice after throwing a multitude of punches.

The gloves were glued on but that’s not stopping Schaefer and Luke Hughes from CHUCKIN’ KNUCKS 🥊 pic.twitter.com/29pBRRor9r — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 8, 2026

The referees were eventually able to get the fight to a close, and had Schaefer skate off before the middle frame came to an end.

Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley and New Jersey’s Brett Pesce also got into it, with the brawl ultimately resulting in just one penalty for Stanley. All other Islanders penalties were countered by corresponding infractions from the Devils.

Hughes did ultimately get the last laugh, as New Jersey would storm back in the final frame and push to overtime.

Hughes flew during OT — with his brother and Team USA golden goal scorer Jack Hughes finishing off a two-on-one rush with a shot past Ilya Sorokin's blocker with just 3:42 remaining to give the Devils the 5-4 win.

"I don't know. I think he just had my visor and then we just started. It doesn't really matter. Hockey is an emotional sport and I wouldn't call that a fight at all because neither of us had our gloves off. But it's a part of the game and we're two competitive guys," Hughes said postgame to the media on his altercation with Schaefer.

The win for New Jersey following Schaefer's takedown extended the Devils' winning streak to four games.

"I think it was kind of just roughing up a bit; just kind of grabbing each other," Schaefer also said postgame. "I think it just kind of happened."

New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tough loss now gives the Islanders a 7-6-3 record on the ongoing season.

However, Islanders teammates ultimately saw the tussle for Schaefer, only 19 years old, against the 23-year-old Hughes as a positive.

"I knew Schaef had it him. What a beauty," Victor Eklund had said.

The Islanders and Schaefer next play the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 8. San Jose, who is currently 7-11-1, represents a solid opportunity for a win for the isles.