NY Islanders Lose Depth Pieces to Maple Leafs, Avalanche
The first day of NHL free agency was pretty busy for the New York Islanders, who have a clear-cut, long-term plan under general manager Mathieu Darche.
In a tough situation against the salary cap, he did what he could to help address some needs on the roster. The Islanders agreed to deals with forward Matias Maccelli, goaltender Vitek Vanecek, defenseman Matt Kessel and forward Mitchell Chaffee.
All four players agreed to one-year deals, creating some flexibility for the team. If New York isn’t in the playoff race, it can be flipped for assets ahead of the trade deadline. Darche also did a great job of maintaining long-term flexibility, projected to have $40 million in cap space next year.
Alas, there were some losses from the roster. The biggest one was Anders Lee, an Islanders legend who has played 14 seasons with the franchise, who signed with the Utah Mammoth. His presence will certainly be missed as he remains a productive player even in his mid-30s.
Adam Beckman, Cole McWard depart in free agency
Along with Lee, New York has lost some quality depth from the organization, with teams around the league signing some of their unproven youngsters to deals.
Cole McWard, who played in three games with the Islanders during the 2025-26 season and 63 games with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL, signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The 25-year-old landing a multi-year deal is a bit of a surprise. His contract carries a cap hit of $850,000 for both seasons. In Year 1, that will be his salary, and in Year 2, he will receive a $50,000 raise.
Both seasons are one-way deals, which means the Maple Leafs view some as someone who could make an impact at the NHL level this season. A right-handed shooter, he has good size at 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds.
The other depth piece who has departed the organization in free agency is Adam Beckman. A third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, No. 75 overall by the Minnesota Wild, he was originally acquired by New York in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on March 7, 2025.
Beckman re-signed with the Islanders on a one-year, two-way contract last offseason and spent the entire campaign in the AHL with Bridgeport. He was incredibly productive in 68 games, scoring 30 goals with 21 assists and a plus/minus of +3.
The leading scorer for the Islanders’ AHL squad, the Colorado Avalanche decided to bring him aboard. He agreed to a two-year contract, with both seasons being two-way contracts.
In Year 1 of the deal, Beckman can earn $850,000 while playing in the NHL with an AHL salary of $475,000. He has $500,000 guaranteed in the deal, which is the same amount he will earn in Year 2.
The only difference in the second year of the contract is that Beckman receives a $50,000 raise on his NHL salary.