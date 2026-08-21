Matthew Schaefer Projected for Monster Second Year With NY Islanders
The trajectory of the New York Islanders franchise was changed forever when they selected Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
He wasted no time making his presence felt, immediately solidifying himself as the face of the franchise and a cornerstone player to build around. Schaefer was a unanimous selection for the Calder Trophy, given to the best rookie in the NHL, and for good reason.
Multiple records, both NHL and franchise, were set during his first year in the league as an 18-year-old. He tied for the rookie lead with 23 goals, making him the first player in more than 90 years to accomplish that feat. It also tied the all-time record held by Brian Leetch for a rookie defenseman.
His stat line was rounded out with 36 assists, a plus/minus ratio of +13 and 24:41 minutes per game. It was a truly dominant campaign, but what does he have in store for Year 2? Troy Perlowitz of NHL.com shared some point projections in his fantasy hockey preview, and he believes Schaefer is going to be even better in the 2026-27 campaign.
Matthew Schaefer projected to produce even more in 2026-27
A projection of 72 points has been made, a nice increase over the 59 points that he recorded as a rookie. That would put him easily inside the top 10 for scoring among defensemen in the league. The Islanders didn’t do much to change the roster around him, but with another year of experience, he is expected to take another jump in his production.
Given where he landed in the rankings of the top defensemen in the NHL right now, cracking the top 10 in his first year of eligibility and landing at No. 7, it comes as no surprise that he is expected to build upon his historic rookie campaign.
Set to turn 19 years old on Sept. 5, Schaefer is projected to be one of the top 40 players in fantasy hockey this season and a borderline top-five defenseman. He is an elite offensive player who can stuff the stat sheet across the board.
In dynasty leagues, he is the No. 3-ranked player, behind only Macklin Celebrin of the San Jose Sharks and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks. That is excellent company for the Islanders' young star to be keeping.
Fans should be excited about what the future holds in New York. Schaefer is as good a building block as any in the league and could really take off under the coaching of Peter DeBoer, who is replacing Patrick Roy.