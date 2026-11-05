Why NY Islanders Should Consider Extending Matthew Schaefer Now

The New York Islanders were able to find themselves a generational young defenseman in Matthew Schaefer after taking him with the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The young star finished the 2025-26 season with 23 goals and 59 points overall, and was unanimously selected for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Schaefer has gotten off to another fast start this season, recording 4 goals and 10 assists through 14 games. While the offense has been impressive, the same can be said about his defense, as he finished last season with a total of 111 blocks and has blocked 12 so far this season.

Matthew Schaefer is as good as it gets among defensemen

Matthew Schaefer played the ENTIRE overtime... Who else could pull that off?! 🤯😰



Presented by @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/kDue8gxy5z — theScore (@theScore) October 29, 2026

Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer has shown how valuable he believes his star defender is throughout each outing this season. However, one of the most eye-opening instances came when New York faced the Nashville Predators on October 27th.

The game had gone to overtime, and Coach DeBoer had Schaefer play for the full five-minute period, making him the first player in NHL history to skate through an entire overtime period without leaving the ice. New York went on to defeat Nashville 4-3 in a shootout.

After New York made the selection of their future star, the hockey world became aware of the passing of his mother, Jennifer Schaefer, in 2024 after battling breast cancer.

Since his time on Long Island, Schaefer has made sure to give back to the community that has shown him love and support by holding events for Cancer Awareness, making surprise visits to hospitalized patients.

#Isles Matthew Schaefer talks ahead of unveiling of Jennifer Schaefer Child Support room: pic.twitter.com/JOJvKtG0e0 — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) November 2, 2026

In May 2026, after partnering with Northwell Health and the Islanders Children's Foundation, the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room was announced at the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center in New Hyde Park. The partnership became an opportunity for the new fan favorite to honor his mother while continuing to give back to the community.

The Islanders have not had a young star as promising as Matthew Schaefer since John Tavares was drafted with the first overall pick in 2009. After Tavares departed from New York and landed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018, the fans on Long Island have been waiting for their next big star.

Former Islander Matt Martin and his family have provided a home for Schaefer during his young career. Martin currently holds the position of Special Assistant to General Manager Mathieu Darche.

As the season continues, the New York Islanders organization should consider Schaefer's early accomplishments as well as how much he has given back to the community, and sign him to a long-term deal when he becomes eligible this upcoming offseason.