The New York Islanders saw their seven-game points streak come to an end against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, and with some injuries still being an issue, the team might be looking to shake things up a bit.

It has been a really strong stretch for the Islanders of late despite a disappointing loss to the Maple Leafs. New York is right in the playoff picture with Thanksgiving nearly here, and that is a good place to be.

The Islanders have had to deal with their fair share of injuries this year to key players, and as the team starts to get a little bit healthier, they are starting to find their groove.

Now, as one of their key players continues to get his feet under him after missing some time to start the year, the Islanders might switch up some of their lines.

According to Andrew Gross, the Islanders shook things up at practice with their lines, and Mathew Barzal moved to the first line with Simon Holmstrom and Bo Horvat. With Kyle Palmieri not practicing, there was a need for someone to move up, and Barzal is the logical choice.

#Isles lines (based on practice jersey colors)

Holmstrom-Horvat-Barzal

Heineman-Schenn-Eklund

Palat-Cizikas-Maccelli

Duclair-Pageau-Chaffee



Have not seen Kyle Palmieri (lower body) — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 24, 2026

Barzal on First Line Makes Sense

Nov 23, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) shoots and scores against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there was a lot of talk this offseason about whether or not Peter DeBoer liked Barzal more up the middle or on the wing, the Islanders have some good depth at center, and using Barzal on the wing with Holmstrom and Horvat puts him in a spot to succeed.

With players like Brayden Schenn, Casey Cizikas, and JG Pageau at center, using Barzal on the wing might be what’s best for the team. Even though he is a skilled center, that is actually a position in which they have a lot of depth. Furthermore, with Cal Ritchie expected to return soon as well, it will provide them with another option.

Getting Barzal up with Holmstrom and Horvat could create a really special line and give those two a good playmaker and facilitator. Horvat is having a nice season so far, and Holmstrom has seemingly taken a big step forward in his development.

Palmieri has not quite found his rhythm yet after the ACL injury and with missing practice, getting Barzal up to the top line could be something that sticks. Next up for the Islanders will be another game at home against the St. Louis Blues, and it will be interesting to see what the lines end up looking like.